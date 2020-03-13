Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Trump

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after downplaying the outbreak.

The right-wing Bolsonaro came up positive for the COVID-19 virus in his first test, according to local media reports.

Major Rio de Janeiro newspaper reporting that president Jair Bolsonaro’s first test has come back positive for coronavirus https://t.co/f7yTVDtwDG — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) March 13, 2020

Bolsonaro and his press secretary have both tested positive for coronavirus after meeting and dining Saturday with President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort, where they also mingled with other top U.S. officials and conservative media figures.

The Brazilian president said Wednesday that the flu was more deadly and complained that concern over coronavirus was “oversized.”