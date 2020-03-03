‘Bring on the psych evaluations’: Trump hilariously mocked for suggesting ‘mental fitness’ is essential for presidency

President Donald Trump tried to attack former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, alleging that his “mental fitness” was questionable. It was an unfortunate comment for Trump, whose mental fitness has been questioned by over 350 leading psychologists and mental health experts around the country.

However, it prompted Lincoln Project co-cofounder George Conway to question whether there is an opportunity hidden in the attack. If Trump believes “mental fitness” is so important, he and whoever the Democratic nominee is should submit to a public psychological exam.

So @realDonaldTrump wants to make mental fitness for the presidency an issue in this campaign! I say, let’s do it! All in favor, please retweet! https://t.co/EGhsLsWWME — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2020

Others agreed and had their own jokes.

You can check them out below:

lets do it!!! So when is #Trump going to take an independent mental competency exam? https://t.co/dW91MkX9Ck — ncgazette (@ncgazette) March 3, 2020

Yeah, they probably should have a mental and physical health exam. That said, they don't, and I'm convinced Biden is WAY healthier than Trump. — Atticus Hieronymous (@AHieronymous) March 3, 2020

I agree with trump. Let's make a complete mental health examination by a neutral team of doctors mandatory for office. He may begin his exam immediately. — Arlo Walker (@ArloTWalker) March 3, 2020

Who will Trump find to attest to his mental fitness? Trump’s vocabulary consists of about 40 words written or spoken. Trump cannot deal with the morning POTUS briefing without pix in the content. What was the last book Trump read/movie he has seen?Can Trump put states on a map? https://t.co/iTxGpwb8W1 — bonnieT (@bonnieT11) March 3, 2020

Trump supporters s a total hypocrite questioning anyone’s mental fitness. Just one of thousands of attempts to fool the America people . Sadly for the simplest of us all, it’s working https://t.co/gp2KhrxStl — Joseph lueras (@joeLsfnyc) March 3, 2020

Don't think Trump's mental fitness is going to matter to moderate swing voters when the propaganda will be bombarding them with Biden clips. pic.twitter.com/qURKqfgKVO — american hombre (@SeeMyCleverName) March 3, 2020

Of all the people to question someone's mental fitness. You are special! — Jay B (@JBru4) March 3, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Can we require them to pass a mental fitness test?#IMPOTUS https://t.co/XA6muXRX6K — jaighn doh (@jaighndoh) March 3, 2020

Let’s have a mental fitness test to qualify for POTUS. Eliminates Trump right off the bat. Fat Ass’ physical is due within 90 days. Let’s see what the new doctor will say. LOL. President can stand to lose weight…statin drugs…Merformin…Z PAC for chronic syphillis. LOL — Mickey D. (@mlqdinh) March 3, 2020

Mental fitness testing for presidency!!! Time to break out the videos of Trumps’ gaffs, adderall haze, & mania. https://t.co/i5RbfEocf5 — Child of Hippies (@ChildofHippies) March 3, 2020

There were so many instances of you being a crazy dumbass that I couldn’t fit them all into one moment. "Who am I? Why am I here?" #25thAmendmentNow, I https://t.co/YlJIrKmOnf — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 3, 2020

