Brutal new ad contrasts Trump’s coronavirus happy talk with accelerating number of US infections
President Donald Trump spent the past six weeks furiously trying to downplay the threat of the coronavirus to the United States, even as medical experts warned that it was a mounting crisis.
Now Republicans for the Rule of Law, a group of anti-Trump conservatives who backed the president’s impeachment, has released a new ad that contrasts the president’s happy talk about the threat of the virus with an ever-accelerating number of confirmed infections in the United States.
It starts out back in January, back when there was just one confirmed case, when Trump said that he was not at all concerned about a pandemic striking the U.S.
By February 25th, however, there were 51 confirmed cases — and this was the very same day that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow infamously declared the virus “contained.”
One day later, when the number of cases had jumped to 57, the president said that the number of cases would soon be “down close to zero.”
A little over a week later, the number of cases had surged to 262 — and the president quickly shot down a reporter’s that his administration wasn’t taking the disease seriously.
“That’s CNN — fake news!” the president said.
Just four days after that, the president said that his administration’s handling of the virus was “really working out,” even as the number of cases surged to 959.
And then on March 15th, a mere five days later, the number of cases grew to nearly 3,500 — and the president said that the virus was “something that we have tremendous control over.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Insiders fear a ‘purge’ after Trump loyalist abruptly fires acting head of the National Counterterrorism Center: report
There is a fear that President Donald Trump's firing ax will have consequences as he's dealing with the crisis of the coronavirus outbreak.
A Washington Post report revealed that the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired late Wednesday night, and it could be part of a significant purge from Trump to get rid of career professionals. The office was set up after the Sept. 11 attacks to help protect the nation.
Coronavirus: Lime removes scooters in US, other countries
Transport company Lime is pulling its electric scooters from nearly two dozen countries, including the United States, as the new coronavirus spreads worldwide.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the company said it was pulling the popular scooters from most of Europe, including Spain, France and Austria and was maintaining service in other countries including Australia and South Korea.
In the US, where the company operates in nearly 20 states, all services will be suspended, it added.
"The COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented challenge facing cities and communities around the world," said Brad Bao, the chief executive and founder of Lime.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s so-called ‘war against the Chinese virus’ reveals everything you need to know about where his head is at
The president used an expression during a press briefing yesterday that sums up everything you need to know, I think, about his mindset amid a global pandemic.
“The war against the Chinese virus,” Donald Trump said.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
He was referring to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in China, but since December has spread around the world, bringing the international economy to a halt, panicking equity markets, and altering daily routines here and elsewhere. The president said he was invoking the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to address directly the shortage of medical equipment, such as coronavirus testing.