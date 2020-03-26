BUSTED: Trump rescheduled coronavirus response phone call with China — to talk to Sean Hannity on Fox News
President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that he pushed back a call with China’s Xi Jinping to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis — to go on Fox News.
The call was rescheduled the same day that the United States surpassed China in COVID-19 cases.
Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked Trump about the call at the beginning of the interview. At that point, Trump revealed the call had not happened because he had rescheduled the call to go on Fox News.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump opens by saying he pushed back a diplomatic call with President Xi of China so he could talk to Hannity on Fox News pic.twitter.com/MzMQfJx8sh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: