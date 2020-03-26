BUSTED: Trump rescheduled coronavirus response phone call with China — to talk to Sean Hannity on Fox News

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that he pushed back a call with China’s Xi Jinping to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis — to go on Fox News.

The call was rescheduled the same day that the United States surpassed China in COVID-19 cases.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked Trump about the call at the beginning of the interview. At that point, Trump revealed the call had not happened because he had rescheduled the call to go on Fox News.

