‘Can I finish my thought?’ The View’s Meghan McCain snaps after her Fox News rant gets interrupted

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain blasted Fox News for downplaying the coronavirus threat for weeks.

The show’s panelists noticed the conservative network had changed its tone since last week, when hosts compared COVID-19 to the flu and urged viewers to continue flying, and McCain said they endangered public health by trying to protect President Donald Trump politically.

“One of the revelations coming out of this is Tucker Carlson got President Trump to believe in this virus,” McCain said. “He drove to Mar-A-Lago to convince President Trump, and this was sourced in multiple places and he was one of the people who changed the president’s mind.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that gave her no comfort, and McCain snapped at her.

“Can I finish my thought?” McCain said. “As the Fox employee, it is important at this point again to the No. 1 cable news program — they lap every other network by a lot. Instead of sitting here and judging viewers for over a period of time, and we’ll have this conversation when I think it’s more important, why they distrust the mainstream media, instead we should implore the executives at Fox News if, God forbid, anything like this happens again, to put doctors on air.”

“I’m not a doctor, I’m not saying I’m a doctor,” she added. “I never have, but putting in place medical professionals, that was part of the problem, and you get so hunkered down, especially me as the only conservative left in mainstream media — at least that’s how it feels most of the time — you get tribal and you’re, like, it has to be an attack against the president, it has to be an attack against Republicans.”

“When you are dealing with a pandemic, and by the way, we had it happen on this show as well, not just me,” McCain concluded. “We had a Republican saying we should wash our hands and pray it away. It wasn’t just on Fox News, it happened right here on ‘The View.'”

Breaking Banner

Pence promised all passengers on coronavirus-infected cruise would get tested — but most have declined at urging of federal officials: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, more than half the passengers who were whisked from a Grand Princess cruise and taken to Travis Air Force base where they were quarantined over coronavirus exposure, are choosing to pass on being tested after being given the option by federal officials.

In conversation with the Chronicle, officials detailed that 568 of the 858 passengers who underwent basic screening while quarantined took a pass after being told that they showed no outward symptoms of the virus that has now led to a complete shutdown of the state by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Uninsured coronavirus patient hit with massive $34,000 hospital bill

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

An uninsured woman who recently underwent treatment for coronavirus has been hit with a hospital bill that totals more than $34,000.

Time Magazine reports that Danni Askini went to a Boston-area emergency room late last month after she started experiencing a headache, chest pains and shortness of breath.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Askini received treatment and was eventually discharged from the hospital. Upon returning home, however, she was stunned to receive a bill for $34,927.43.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Yes, Donald Trump and his supporters are to blame

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Republicans and the right-wing media cannot be allowed to live down the bad, dangerous, horribly wrong information they promoted on coronavirus for weeks

President Donald Trump and many of his sycophants — including those at Fox News — have dramatically changed their tone when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of claiming that the mainstream media were exaggerating the dangers of coronavirus, Trump has adopted a somber tone and now acknowledges how deadly it is. But the fact remains that for far too long, many Trumpistas and Republicans claimed that coronavirus wasn’t nearly as dangerous as liberals, progressives, Democrats, centrists, Never Trump conservatives and the mainstream media were making it out to be. And those Trumpistas and Republicans — by encouraging complacency in the face of a deadly pandemic — now have blood on their hands.

Continue Reading
 
 
