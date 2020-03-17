Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Can you spot the leader?’: Cuomo hailed, Trump assailed after NY gov. says ‘if you’re going to be mad, be mad at me’

Published

1 hour ago

on

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is once again demonstrating what many see as actual leadership and a full grasp of what it means to govern in the time of the coronavirus, and he’s earning praise for it as Americans compare his words to those of President Donald Trump’s.

Tuesday morning Governor Cuomo once again held a nationally-televised address, explaining why he and his peers in New Jersey and Connecticut are acting in partnership to keep emergency rules consistent so residents don’t travel across borders to visit restaurants, bars, casinos, and other businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s delivering hard, sometimes uncomfortable facts – with no teleprompter and few notes – but lots of graphics to show people what is actually happening.

One of his remarks is getting a great deal of attention. Explaining that the closures are not the work of individual mayors or locality leaders, Cuomo took the “blame” and the anger.

“If you’re going to be mad at anybody, be mad at me,” he urged area residents.

Many are contrasting that with President Trump’s remarks late last week, when he refused to accept any responsibility for his decision to not push for testing early on in an attempt to keep the numbers low which he thought would help his re-election chances.

I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday Cuomo was praised as America’s “acting president.”

Today, here’s what some on social media are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Facebook

Naomi Klein warns of ‘coronavirus capitalism’ in new video detailing the battle before us

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In a new video from The Intercept, author and activist Naomi Klein explains how the Trump administration and other governments across the globe are "exploiting" the coronavirus outbreak "to push for no-strings-attached corporate bailouts and regulatory rollbacks," and urges working people worldwide to resist such efforts and demand real support from political leaders during the ongoing crisis.

Klein, author of the 2007 book The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism, notes that President Donald Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut that could bankrupt Social Security; promised help to major polluters like airlines, cruise companies, and fossil fuel firms that are driving climate disruption; and met with executives of private health insurance companies—in the words of Klein, "the very ones who have made sure that so many Americans cannot afford the care they need."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Critics rebuke Trump’s racist coronavirus remarks as ‘dangerous’

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" on Tuesday, prompting critics to accuse him not only of "a mean spirited distraction" but also intensifying racism and xenophobia.

This article was originally published at Salon

"Cuomo wants 'all states to be treated the same,'" Trump tweeted Tuesday. "But all states aren't the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big 'hotspot', West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it...."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Mnuchin says he’s ‘looking at sending checks to Americans immediately’

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

HUGE.

Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately...Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks."

How much?

Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image