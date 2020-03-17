‘Can you spot the leader?’: Cuomo hailed, Trump assailed after NY gov. says ‘if you’re going to be mad, be mad at me’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is once again demonstrating what many see as actual leadership and a full grasp of what it means to govern in the time of the coronavirus, and he’s earning praise for it as Americans compare his words to those of President Donald Trump’s.
Tuesday morning Governor Cuomo once again held a nationally-televised address, explaining why he and his peers in New Jersey and Connecticut are acting in partnership to keep emergency rules consistent so residents don’t travel across borders to visit restaurants, bars, casinos, and other businesses.
He’s delivering hard, sometimes uncomfortable facts – with no teleprompter and few notes – but lots of graphics to show people what is actually happening.
One of his remarks is getting a great deal of attention. Explaining that the closures are not the work of individual mayors or locality leaders, Cuomo took the “blame” and the anger.
“If you’re going to be mad at anybody, be mad at me,” he urged area residents.
Many are contrasting that with President Trump’s remarks late last week, when he refused to accept any responsibility for his decision to not push for testing early on in an attempt to keep the numbers low which he thought would help his re-election chances.
“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump told reporters.
Yesterday Cuomo was praised as America’s “acting president.”
Today, here’s what some on social media are saying:
NY Gov. Cuomo: “If you’re going to be mad at anybody, be mad at me.”
Donald Trump: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Can you spot the leader?
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020
The sharp contrast in leadership between @NYGovCuomo and @realDonaldTrump is striking.
Cuomo: “I take responsibility, these decisions are mine. Get mad at me.”
Trump: “I take no responsibility at all.”
— Jim Arkedis (@JimArkedis) March 17, 2020
Cuomo: Don’t be mad at local officials because bars are closed. Be mad at me. It was my decision. The buck stops on my desk.
Trump: I don’t take any responsibility.
The mental gymnastics you have to do to still support Trump are mind boggling.
— Martin Muehl (@MartinMuehl) March 17, 2020
Sadly you are back at it.
▶️ it’s the #coronavirus
▶️ @NYGovCuomo is looking after his state. You should be helping not criticizing
▶️ please shut up
▶️ at least he takes responsibility. “Don’t be upset with your mayor. Be mad at me. I did this. The buck stops with me.”
— A Republic, if we can keep it (@jasonpcharlez) March 17, 2020
gov cuomo just now: if you’re mad about these restrictions, be mad at me. do not blame your local mayors or council people
POTUS, literally this morning: the governors of this country are failing and it has nothing to do with the fact i’m doing nothing
— daryl (@daryltcaff) March 17, 2020
Cuomo on TV. If you’re mad about these decisions be mad at me – not the county exec,not your mayor, not the superintendent. And that, trump, is how a leader leads.
— emf (@emf27184721) March 17, 2020
Talk about taking responsibility!! NY Gov Cuomo telling people upset about closures to be mad at him. “I made this decision in the best interest of the state. The buck stops with me. Be upset with me, not your local offficials.” #leadership #COVID2019 #coronavirus
— Carlos (@TheMayaka) March 17, 2020
🚨Per @NYGovCuomo
NY, NJ, & CT will have the same set of rules to bring uniformity.
Restuarants
Bars
Gyms
Schools (2 Weeks)
“If you are upset of what we have done in NY, be mad at me. Your mayor or village didn’t make these rules, I did. We will manage consequences afterwards!” pic.twitter.com/7AeeU9NPfB
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) March 17, 2020
I have been listening to NY Gov. Cuomo’s talk for over 45 mins. He’s 1000 times better than Trump. He told his constituents not to get mad at these other people, get mad at me. You would never in a hundred years hear that from Trump.
— MGD #GOP only cares about power not you! (@mgd4161) March 17, 2020
