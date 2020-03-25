Canada lawmakers pass coronavirus aid package after all-night session
Canadian lawmakers Wednesday morning approved an Can$82 billion (US$57 billion) aid package to help individuals and businesses through the pandemic, after all-night negotiations on what emergency powers to grant the minority government.
Thirty-two members of Parliament, proportionally representing each party instead of the full 338, had gathered in Ottawa for a vote on the emergency measures on Tuesday.
But opposition parties balked at additional provisions giving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals unlimited borrowing and spending powers for 21 months without oversight.
Parliament had been suspended from March 13 through April 20, but reconvened only to approve the cash injection to help individuals and businesses.
South of the border, a similar drama played out in Washington, where US Senate leaders and the White House finally agreed on a $2 trillion aid package late Tuesday.
In Ottawa, the opposition Conservatives offered their support for the aid, but pushed back against a government demand for unlimited spending powers through 2021.
Meanwhile, the New Democrats lamented that not enough money had been spent yet to help the nearly one million Canadians who joined unemployment lines this month after businesses were ordered temporarily closed.
“We will authorize whatever spending measures are justified to respond to the situation but we will not sign a blank check,” Tory leader Andrew Scheer said, adding the unprecedented powers sought by the Liberals amounted to a “power grab.”
Trudeau justified the need for the measures, saying: “This pandemic is moving extremely quickly and it is an exceptional situation that requires extreme flexibility and rapidity of response by governments.”
The government bill had received backing from the Bloc Quebecois, assuring its passage, but without all-party support the cash would not get to Canadians in early April in time to soften the pandemic’s economic toll.
In the end, the House of Commons unanimously passed an amended bill limiting the government’s unchecked borrowing and spending to the end of September.
“It’s done,” government House leader Pablo Rodriguez tweeted. “The House has adopted the emergency support announced to face #COVID19.”
The Senate was expected to adopt it mid-morning.
The measures include Can$27 billion in direct support for families and businesses and Can$55 billion in tax deferrals.
According to public health authorities, Canada has 2,792 cases of COVID-19 illness and 27 deaths.
Terrifying chart shows accelerating rate of COVID-19 deaths
The rate of documented cases of coronavirus is not the only thing that has been increasing at an alarming rate.
A chart posted by cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry shows that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking as well.
As Chaudhry documents, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.
"The curve is pointed right up to the skies," Chaudhry comments. "People: stay indoors, governments: equip our hospitals now."
Data compiled by the New York Times shows that confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged by nearly ten-fold in just one week, increasing from 5,902 on March 17th to more than 53,000 on March 24th.
Trump cabinet Bible study leader blames coronavirus on gay people and environmentalists
The minister who hosts a weekly bible study session for President Trump's cabinet has an opinion about the origins of the coronavirus. According to Ralph Drollinger, it's just another form of God's wrath in response to an increasingly progressive nation.
“Relative to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, this is not God’s abandonment wrath nor His cataclysmic wrath, rather it is sowing and reaping wrath,” Drollinger wrote in a series of posts. “A biblically astute evaluation of the situation strongly suggests that America and other countries of the world are reaping what China has sown due to their leaders’ recklessness and lack of candor and transparency.”
North Carolina county halts pistol permits as demand for guns triple during pandemic
Some Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are crying foul after Wake County halted permits for concealed-carry handguns.
The News & Observer reported that the Wake County Sheriff’s Office suspended its permitting process because applications tripled in recent days. According to the sheriff's office, handgun permits were up from 90 to 290 applications per day.
“This decision does not limit anyone’s right to purchase a handgun,” Sheriff Gerald Baker announced on Tuesday.
But at least two Republican lawmakers demanded that Wake Country resume it's "illegal" pause in pistol permits.