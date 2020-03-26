Quantcast
Canadians and Americans mock Trump as he weighs stationing troops at border over coronavirus crisis

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to shut the U.S.-Canada border to all but essential traffic and trade last week, to contain the coronavirus spread. Now President Trump wants to station U.S. troops on the Canadian border, to ensure no one tries to illegally cross into America.

Trudeau confirmed the report Thursday, Canada’s Global News reports, and apparently does not support the plan.

“Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said, “while giving his daily briefing to reporters.”

Canadians and some Americans are having a field day mocking the U.S., which does not have universal health care and has a far greater number of COVID-19 cases than our friends to the north.

