CDC under fire for not releasing information on how coronavirus patients recovered
The CDC is again falling short of its responsibilities under the impending coronavirus pandemic. The agency that was once considered the best public health agency in the world for preventing the spread of infectious disease has withered under President Donald Trump, who installed as the head of the CDC a physician who “has no experience leading a public health agency.”
First the CDC botched the coronavirus test. The CDC insisted on creating and producing its own test rather than using one from the World Health Organization. Then it produced a faulty one that renders the test useless.
That likely explains why less than 500 people in the U.S. have been tested for COVID-19, while in other countries the number of people tested is dramatically higher. South Korea, according to the CDC, has tested 70,940 people as of Feb. 28.
The British government is tweeting out the number of people tested and the number of positive tests – again, testing a far greater number of people than the U.S. has:
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:
As of 9am 1 March 2020, a total of 11,750 people have been tested:
11,715 negative.
35 positive.
For latest information visit:
➡️ https://t.co/37eu0kQ0Cd pic.twitter.com/OiZTCJjS3o
— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 1, 2020
Meanwhile, the CDC is now inexplicably refusing to share with physicians across the county the details of treatment for all but one of the coronavirus patients who have recovered.
“As new cases of coronavirus arise daily in the United States — including several announced over the weekend and one death — the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has failed to release crucial information physicians say could help save the lives of Americans diagnosed with the novel coronavirus,” CNN reports. “The CDC is the federal agency that communicates with physicians about how to handle outbreaks. Whether it’s SARS, Ebola or last year’s measles outbreak, the agency uses information from cases around the world — and in particular the United States — to advise doctors on how to diagnose, evaluate and treat diseases.”
The former Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response (PHPR) at the CDC, Dr. Ali Khan, criticized his former agency for not releasing the information, for the faulty test “fiasco,” and for releasing “somebody from quarantine” who later was revealed to have tested positive.
Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, told CNN “it’s absolutely essential that physicians with experience with a particular condition disseminate information to others,” and he calls the CDC’s decision to not “inexplicable and inappropriate.”
“Health officials in three states that have already had coronavirus patients,” CNN adds, “say they shared detailed clinical information about their patients with the CDC, but the CDC has not yet released it.”
Breaking Banner
Mistakes quickly pile up as Trump admin scrambles to respond to coronavirus outbreak
On Monday, Politico walked through the numerous errors made by U.S. public health officials in response to the coronavirus outbreak — many of which have almost certainly made the spread of the disease worse.
"A whistleblower has accused HHS of sending workers without training or protective gear to greet people being evacuated from China and quarantined in the U.S. after possible exposure to the virus. Administration officials say they followed protocol," wrote Brianna Ehley. "The California patient who presented coronavirus symptoms wasn’t tested for an entire week because the person had no known exposure or travel history — criteria the CDC relied upon when deciding whom to test. That patient was later confirmed to be the first case of potential community spread in the U.S., possibly unknowingly exposing countless others to the virus."
Breaking Banner
Bloomberg viciously taunts Trump for bungled coronavirus response: ‘Your own aides are scared for our country’
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday viciously taunted President Donald Trump after a Washington Post story revealed that Trump administration officials have been scrambling trying to contain the coronavirus.
Commentary
This is how democracy dies
In this fast-paced century, rife with technological innovation, we’ve grown accustomed to the impermanence of things. Whatever is here now will likely someday vanish, possibly sooner than we imagine. Movies and music that once played on our VCRs and stereos have given way to infinite choices in the cloud. Cash currency is fast becoming a thing of the past. Cars will soon enough be self-driving. Stores where you could touch and feel your purchases now lie empty as online shopping sucks up our retail attention.
The ever-more-fleeting nature of our physical world has been propelled in the name of efficiency, access to ever more information, and improvement in the quality of life. Lately, however, a new form of impermanence has entered our American world, this time in the political realm, and it has arrived not gift-wrapped as progress but unpackaged as a profound setback for all to see. Longstanding democratic institutions, processes, and ideals are falling by the wayside at a daunting rate and what’s happening is often barely noticed or disparaged as nothing but a set of passing problems. Viewed as a whole, however, such changes suggest that we’re watching democracy disappear, bit by bit.