China tech firm to sell gay dating app Grindr for $608 million
One of China’s biggest mobile gaming companies is selling popular gay dating app Grindr for $608 million after pressure from US authorities concerned over the potential misuse of user data.
National security officials in Washington fear the platform — which bills itself as the world’s largest social networking space for LGBT people — could be used by the Chinese government to blackmail Americans with government security clearances, according to media reports last year.
Beijing Kunlun Tech took a majority stake in the app in 2016 and bought the remaining equity two years later for a combined $245 million, but was reportedly ordered to relinquish the platform by US officials last year.
It will sell a 98.59 percent stake in Grindr to San Vicente Acquisition, a holding company based in the US state of Delaware, according to a company filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Friday.
The deal is awaiting approval from a US committee authorised to review transactions involving foreign investments, the filing said.
Grindr has faced other accusations of improperly managing the data under Beijing Kunlun’s ownership.
The platform violated European Union privacy regulations by sharing the GPS data, age and gender of its users with third-party companies to help target advertisements, according to a report by a Norwegian consumer rights group.
Trump’s new chief of staff brutally burned to the ground by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi
On Saturday, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi examined President Donald Trump's decision to replace White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) — blasting Meadows' unfitness for office, but also blasting Trump for attempting to use the appointment as a distraction.
"The chief of staff used to be a powerful job, perhaps the most powerful job in America after that of the president," said Velshi. "But Trump has undermined the position through his penchant for weak power structures that revolve around him. The West Wing has largely been purged of anyone who disagrees with the president. The replacement of the third chief of staff is juicy as far as palace intrigue goes — it fulfills our need for drama — but it is not important. Who the chief of staff doesn't matter anymore. The position no longer wields power."
Ex-Trump official warns public to ignore ‘politicians’ on the coronavirus and only listen to scientists
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin offered some simple advice to viewers about coronavirus.
"We're stuck in a world where we're googling about coronavirus and the good information is not nearly as salacious as the bad information and panic sets in," said anchor Ali Velshi.
"I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians," said Shulkin. "So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public. I don't think now is the time to do finger-pointing. But I think that we do have to stick to the facts, get the right information, and make sure that people are making good decisions based on facts and not fear."
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’S Stephanie Ruhle rains hell on Trump for caring more about the Dow than coronavirus victims
Appearing with her former co-host Ali Velshi on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Stephanie Ruhle passionately criticized Donald Trump for being more concerned with how the stock market is doing in relationship to the growing coronavirus epidemic than he is with Americans growing sick from it.
"We've talked for the last three years about how many millions of Americans don't have $400 in case of an emergency and this is that emergency," Ruhle began. "The president has been talking about the Dow more than the Dow 30 CEO's have. Just yesterday, Elon Musk was tweeting panic is dumb. I don't disagree but where you stave that off is at the top."