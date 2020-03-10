China to ease travel curbs within locked-down province
Hard-hit Hubei, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, will relax travel restrictions to allow healthy people to move within the province, officials said Tuesday.
Hubei has been under lockdown since January with some 56 million people under quarantine, but the number of cases has declined in recent weeks.
According to the provincial government, a mobile app will be used to give residents a colored health code, and people labelled “green” in medium and low-risk areas will be allowed to travel within the province.
There is no indication that people can leave the province, and the measures also did not appear to loosen restrictions in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to the city since it emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in January.
Only green code holders — meaning no contact with any cases — will be allowed to travel, and only if they are from low or medium risk areas, officials said.
Confirmed or suspected cases will get a red code, while a yellow code indicates close contact with a confirmed case.
Anyone given a red code must be quarantined.
Cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last two weeks are classified as low-risk regions.
On Tuesday there were only 17 new cases reported in Hubei province, all in Wuhan.
Most of China’s 3,136 coronavirus deaths and 80,754 cases came from Hubei, with the majority in Wuhan.
Trump campaign cancelling fundraisers — but refusing to admit it’s over coronavirus concerns
In recent days, multiple fundraiser events featuring surrogates of President Donald Trump have been delayed or canceled for supposed "scheduling conflicts."
However, looking at these events, a pattern emerges: there appears to have been a risk of coronavirus exposure.
For example, First Lady Melania Trump canceled a fundraiser that was set to take place in Beverly Hills, California next week. This occurred around the same time that Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency over coronavirus.
Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: In the coming weeks and months, an outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States could leave workers scrambling to figure out what happens to their job – and their pay – if the new coronavirus prevents them from reporting to work. The answer will depend on your employer’s policy, the laws of your state and the reason you will be away. Elizabeth Tippett, who has spent over a dozen years as a workplace lawyer and scholar, offers a primer.1. Can I take time off if I get sick with coronavirus?
The first thing to do is figure out whether your company has a sick leave policy.
‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."