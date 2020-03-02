Chris Matthews is leaving MSNBC for retirement — after GQ published #MeToo expose

MSNBC “Hardball” anchor Chris Matthews on Monday announced his retirement, telling viewers it would be his last show.

Matthews said it was time to pass the reigns to a younger generation.

And he apologized for past actions, seeming to refer to an incident detailed by Laura Bassett in GQ.

After a commercial break, the show had been taken over by Steve Kornacki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bassett replied to the news on Twitter.

Guessing this is not a retirement. https://t.co/pbwDM2UtUG — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 3, 2020

All I gotta say is… it’s about time. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No, I have more to say than that. Since calling out Chris Matthews, this week has been really rough. The harassment has been invasive, cruel and personal. And it’s all worth it if he will never have the platform to demean and objectify us again. https://t.co/YS1FxW25zt — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 3, 2020

Read the GQ story:

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, I wrote about a cable news host being gross and inappropriate with me. I was afraid to name him at the time. I'm not anymore; it was Chris Matthews! And his sexist exchange with Warren this week inspired me to revisit those moments and name him https://t.co/oBWXXJDPhR — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: