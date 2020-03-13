Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Close our eyes and pray isn’t a strategy’: Harvard physician blames Trump for sports and school cancellations

Published

10 mins ago

on

A public health expert laid blame for the cancelations of schools, sports and other public events squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and professor of international health at Harvard Medical School, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that these “extraordinary” measures were necessary now because the Trump administration had failed to respond adequately at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things really are a mess, and the problem is, we have 1,500 cases, 1,600 cases — that’s who we have identified,” Jha said. “My best guess — and this is a guess because I don’t know, we’re not doing testing — but my best guess is maybe 10,000 or more Americans are infected. We can’t identify who they are, we can’t take care of them and we can’t, you know, use a testing-based strategy to get ahead of this virus.”

“If Americans, if your viewers are wondering why are schools shutting down, why are sport events canceled, it is basically because the federal response has been so poor that we’re now stuck with these very extraordinary measures, which we hope will help,” Jha added. “I think they will help. Boy, are we behind the eight ball on this, and I can’t believe we’re here.”

Trump blamed the testing failures on the Centers for Disease Control in a pair of Friday morning tweets, but Jha dismissed that claim as nonsense.

“The CDC is the best public health agency in the world, period,” Jha said. “We all, around the world, we look to the CDC. This is not the CDC’s fault. The problem here is that the administration has been trying to downplay it, has not taken this disease seriously. A week ago, the president was saying this is nothing, not much worse than the flu. The rest of us were screaming that we are headed for a world of hurt. The public health people have been ignored. Dr. (Anthony) Fauci has been ignored until recently. We’ve got a real problem ahead of us.”

Jha said the administration had actually made the response worse than it should have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the most innovative, most dynamic scientific community in the world,” he said. “We have a phenomenal health system, but our government has been an impedance to that, not been helpful. The FDA has been stopping labs from producing the tests until very, very recently.”

Trump reportedly blocked aggressive testing for the virus because he felt that artificially lower totals would be more helpful to him politically, and Jha said medical professionals don’t understand the administration’s response.

“I am baffled by this,” he said. “I’ve been talking to my friends at the CDC, at the FDA. They don’t understand the decision-making that’s happening at the senior-most levels. It is really baffling why it is that the administration — you know, there are, of course, theories like, well, the president doesn’t want to know how many cases there are. Well, you don’t want to know doesn’t stop the virus from spreading. The virus has continued to spread across communities in America. Deciding we want to close our eyes and pray that, like, this will go away isn’t a strategy. It’s not going to work.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Close our eyes and pray isn’t a strategy’: Harvard physician blames Trump for sports and school cancellations

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

A public health expert laid blame for the cancelations of schools, sports and other public events squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and professor of international health at Harvard Medical School, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that these "extraordinary" measures were necessary now because the Trump administration had failed to respond adequately at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Things really are a mess, and the problem is, we have 1,500 cases, 1,600 cases -- that's who we have identified," Jha said. "My best guess -- and this is a guess because I don't know, we're not doing testing -- but my best guess is maybe 10,000 or more Americans are infected. We can't identify who they are, we can't take care of them and we can't, you know, use a testing-based strategy to get ahead of this virus."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump responsible for the ‘original sin’ leading to the pandemic terrorizing the country: National security expert

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem said the country would not be in the position it is in -- people dying, schools shutting down, sporting events being canceled, people afraid to leave their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic -- had Donald Trump allowed health officials to do their jobs.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former analyst to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, noted being faced with her own children having to stay away from school before pointing the finger at the president for delaying testing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops hammer on Trump for treating coronavirus as economic emergency — and not a health crisis

Published

45 mins ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for treating the coronavirus outbreak as a financial emergency, rather than a public health crisis.

The "Morning Joe" repeatedly blasted the administration for its refusal to deliver necessary testing for the virus, and he said that essential failure had spooked the markets and alarmed the public.

"What concerns me is that everybody is talking about -- and I watched CNBC yesterday -- and there are a lot of people on there talking about, oh, we need the federal government to provide this stimulus plan, we need the federal government to provide this plan to workers," Scarborough said. "I mean, yes, we need to figure out how to provide economic relief. Again, you're just putting a bandage on a bigger problem that is going to continue to fester until you take care of the underlying problem."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image