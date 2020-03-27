CNN’s Cuomo destroys Trump for cutting off aid to governors he doesn’t like: ‘This is not about you’

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for attacking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) at a time when her state is in dire need of federal help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governors all over the country are echoing the cries of the sick, the scared, the desperate on the front line, and the president’s response to their calls for help? Ask nicely,” said Cuomo, playing a clip of Trump at the day’s press conference.

“All I want them to do, very simple. I want them to be appreciative,” said Trump in the clip. “I say, Mike [Pence], don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him. Don’t call the woman in Michigan. It doesn’t make any difference what happens. If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call.”

“I know she’s a woman, but she’s also a governor. Women can be governors now,” said Cuomo sarcastically. “We are approaching a moment of crisis. Cases will overwhelm certain areas. But right now, tonight, we’ve already arrived at a moment of truth. I know states are trying to stay on Trump’s good side, and I get the practicality. They don’t want to be cut off. But we in the media don’t answer to him, we answer to you.”

“Mr. President, this is not about you and how you feel. It is about us,” said Cuomo fiercely. “Lead for all, follow the better minds around you or get out of the way. This is not about left and right. It’s not about your feelings. It’s about being ready. We have no more time. It is time for us to demand actions and act ourselves. As ever, as one.”

