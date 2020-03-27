CNN’s Cuomo destroys Trump for cutting off aid to governors he doesn’t like: ‘This is not about you’
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for attacking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) at a time when her state is in dire need of federal help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Governors all over the country are echoing the cries of the sick, the scared, the desperate on the front line, and the president’s response to their calls for help? Ask nicely,” said Cuomo, playing a clip of Trump at the day’s press conference.
“All I want them to do, very simple. I want them to be appreciative,” said Trump in the clip. “I say, Mike [Pence], don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him. Don’t call the woman in Michigan. It doesn’t make any difference what happens. If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call.”
“I know she’s a woman, but she’s also a governor. Women can be governors now,” said Cuomo sarcastically. “We are approaching a moment of crisis. Cases will overwhelm certain areas. But right now, tonight, we’ve already arrived at a moment of truth. I know states are trying to stay on Trump’s good side, and I get the practicality. They don’t want to be cut off. But we in the media don’t answer to him, we answer to you.”
“Mr. President, this is not about you and how you feel. It is about us,” said Cuomo fiercely. “Lead for all, follow the better minds around you or get out of the way. This is not about left and right. It’s not about your feelings. It’s about being ready. We have no more time. It is time for us to demand actions and act ourselves. As ever, as one.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump refuses to invite Speaker Pelosi to coronavirus bill signing after she delivers the votes for him
On Friday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump is not inviting any Democrats to the signing ceremony for the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package — even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and the rank and file Democrats in Congress played a huge role in its negotiation and passage.
"On the signing ceremony, it appears no Democrats have been invited to President Trump's signing ceremony, despite the fact that every now and then he says that the country needs to come together, how great it is that the bill passed the Senate 96-0," said anchor Jake Tapper to reporter Kaitlan Collins. "Is there a strategy behind this? Is he trying to make it seem as though only Republicans are bringing this well-needed aid to the American people? Or is this just petulance and pettiness?"
Breaking Banner
Sanjay Gupta does the math on how many could be killed by COVID-19 in the next 2 weeks — and it’s frightening
During a panel discussion on health authorities and governors across the country begging for desperately needed ventilators to combat the effects of COVID-19, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta sketched out the numbers for how many will be needed and said he was stunned that President Donald Trump is still dragging his feet.
Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, the doctor noted that U.S. is still behind the curve when it comes to getting a handle on the pandemic.
"We heard from the president last night questioning whether he really believed that New York City needed the 30,000 ventilators that Governor [Andrew] Cuomo says he needs. What is the need?" host Berman asked. "Doesn't the federal government tell us how many ventilators we need and how many we have, and isn't there a discrepancy there?"
CNN
Donald Trump is bungling the simplest part of dealing with pandemic: national security expert
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem claimed that the best and simplest thing that Donald Trump could do would be to put in motion the National Defense Production Act to get health workers the vital personal protection equipment they so desperately need.
Enacted in 1950, the act allows the executive branch to intervene and compel private industry to give priority to defense production.
Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem explained that doctors and health care workers are doing the lion's share of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the president simply has to give them the tools to deal with it.