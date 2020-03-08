Quantcast
CNN’s Tapper calls out Trump’s ‘never-ending cascade’ of lies about virus spread in blistering closing statement

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN’s Jake Tapper used his closing comments on Sunday morning to call out Donald Trump for his “never-ending cascade” of lies about the spread of the virus, saying the president is putting the whole country in danger.

Standing before a large map illustrating the spread of COVID-19, Tapper was blunt in his condemnation of the president.

“At a time like this, when the public needs accurate information so it can avoid panic and pursue caution, being able to believe what our leaders tell us is vital,” Tapper stated. “But President Trump keeps diminishing the severity of the situation.”

“He likes the numbers where they are, even if that were to mean artificially keeping them lower by keeping sick Americans off the coast,” the State of the Union host continued. “The president’s number one job is to protect American lives. Not to keep the numbers where they are. At the CDC Friday, the president spoke of having a ‘natural ability’ for science and medicine, except doctors swear by the Hippocratic Oath: first do no harm. All of these lies are doing harm.”

Watch below:


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Major conservative paper wallops Trump with brutal editorial blasting his coronavirus debacle

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

In an absolutely scathing editorial in the conservative Washington Examiner, Executive Editor Philip Klein eviscerated Donald Trump for his handling of the growing coronavirus epidemic -- saying the actions taken by his administration are proof the president is woefully unprepared to handle a crisis.

Under a blunt headline stating, "Coronavirus is exposing Trump's unsuitability to handle a crisis," Klein writes, "President Trump’s bombastic style has served him well through many stages of his political career, but as the coronavirus spreads rapidly throughout the United States, it is exposing how deeply unsuited he is to deal with a genuine crisis that he can’t bluff his way through."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump associate predicts new chief of staff Meadows won’t last long at White House: A ‘natural slow death’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Deep in a report on the high hopes that many in the Trump administration have that newly tabbed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will do what his predecessors couldn't do -- last long in the job -- one Trump confidante poured cold water on the notion.

Noting that Rep. Meadows (R-NC) is the fourth chief of staff employed by the president in three years, Politico reports that each of his predecessors left the job working for the mercurial Trump under a cloud -- which should be a tip-off for what is to come.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump team says Pelosi’s ‘discord and disunity’ caused boycott of bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day event

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump plans to boycott an annual bipartisan St. Patrick's Day lunch and the White House has blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the move.

The Irish Times reported that Trump had decided not to attend the event because of "ongoing tensions" with Pelosi. The Speaker hosts the annual event and presidents have traditionally attended.

"Since the Speaker has chosen to tear this Nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the President will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity," a White House official told Politico.

Continue Reading
 
 
