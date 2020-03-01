Quantcast
Columnist: Why is the media helping Trump spread lies about coronavirus?

Published

1 min ago

on

Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan pointed to President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. While he should know better, the media is allowing him to spread the fake news, and it makes the situation far more dangerous.

When Trump spoke in Kansas City, MO, in the summer of 2018, Sullivan noted that he told the VFW convention attendees to ignore the mainstream media.

“Just stick with us, don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said. “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

Trump made a similar comment in an all-caps rage tweet Sunday afternoon, attacking a list of news agencies for being the “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”

So, if Trump and his “minions” aren’t the sources of the info, it isn’t true. It’s not funny, it’s dangerous.

“It’s a dumbfounding notion, especially given Trump’s proven propensity for lies and falsehoods,” wrote Sullivan. “But now as a deadly disease, the coronavirus, threatens to turn into a full-blown pandemic, it’s not simply bizarre in a way that can be easily shrugged off. It’s not just Trump being Trump.”

As for Trump’s spokespeople, they’re all dramatically playing down the seriousness of the disease and the lack of CDC test kits available to the states.

“It’s not always easy, though, for mainstream journalists to put his claims in the proper context,” wrote Sullivan. “After all, it had always been normal to let a president have his say — to let his statements top the news while letting the fact checks follow.”

Some things have come out in the wake of Trump’s “lie-ridden” press conference, but Sullivan said it hasn’t been nearly enough. Their natural tendency is to simply quote the president. But, when those quotes are outright lies, the importance of fact-checking comes into play.

“Trump’s tendency to spin out assertions untethered from reality becomes a recipe for disaster when combined with his disdain for scientists, medical experts, intelligence officials, journalists, and others who deal in fact-based reality,” she continued. “Add in the dangers of a disease rapidly approaching pandemic proportions, and it becomes more important than ever to emphasize truthful information over false spin.”

She closed by saying that she is optimistic that the media has learned a lot about how to hold Trump accountable. “Now would be an excellent time to put it into practice.”

Read the full piece at the Washington Post.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential race

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

The New York Times reported that Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for president.

The Indiana mayor raised buckets of money from excited donors, but when it came to the votes, he came in third in Nevada and fourth in South Carolina. It showed that there were questions about his pathway to victory with people of color.

Buttigieg made history as the first openly gay presidential candidate and he and his husband Chasten added a much-needed inspiration to the LGBTQ community. Last Month, Chasten gave a powerful interview with ABC News where he explained that he and his husband have received attacks from right-wing people like Rush Limbaugh since they came out of the closet.

Here are the top 4 Trump appointees who have no business being on the coronavirus task force

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to solve the coronavirus crisis so the stock market will stop falling. His greatest barrier, however, is himself. According to Trump's favorite polling agency, Rasmussen Reports, the day after Trump took to the podium to reassure the nation, not only did it not work, his poll numbers dropped.

George Conway burns Trump for having ‘contempt for the rule of law’

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Republican D.C. lawyer George Conway was one of the co-founders of the anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project that is running ads against GOP enablers of the president's illegal behavior.

In an op-ed, he wrote for The Washington Post Sunday, Conway warned of the blowback the country will endure from Trump attacking the judiciary the way that he does the media.

"I do it to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you," Trump admitted to Lesley Stahl in a 2016 "60 Minutes" interview.

