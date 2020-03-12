Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative brands Trump’s coronavirus speech a ‘disaster’ that ‘projected ineptness’ in devastating column

Published

4 mins ago

on

In an op-ed for the conservative outlet Commentary this Thursday, Noah Rothman discussed President Trump’s Wednesday night television address where he sought to “convey calm and competence” in the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak. But according to Rothman, Trump’s address did nothing to soothe the fears of most Americans.

“When announcing the travel ban, Trump said that ‘these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.'” Rothman writes. “But the White House soon clarified that travel restrictions would not apply to goods exchanged between the U.S. and its largest trading partner, the European Union. This was no small error. Rather than calm markets, as the president has tried so hard to do over the last few weeks, this misstatement sent stock market futures into a tailspin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were other misstatements as well in Trump’s messaging, all developments that came after a televised speech that “was calibrated to please everyone and therefore likely reassured no one.”

“In the hours that followed Trump’s speech, the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department scrambled to clean up the mess left by the president,” writes Rothman. “There is no excuse for that kind of carelessness in a prepared address to the nation, much less one given amid emergency circumstances.”

Ultimately, according to Rothman, the nation was more confident before Trump spoke than after.

Read his full op-ed over at Commentary.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative brands Trump’s coronavirus speech a ‘disaster’ that ‘projected ineptness’ in devastating column

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for the conservative outlet Commentary this Thursday, Noah Rothman discussed President Trump's Wednesday night television address where he sought to "convey calm and competence" in the midst of the growing coronavirus outbreak. But according to Rothman, Trump's address didn't nothing to sooth the fears of most Americans.

"When announcing the travel ban, Trump said that 'these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.'" Rothman writes. "But the White House soon clarified that travel restrictions would not apply to goods exchanged between the U.S. and its largest trading partner, the European Union. This was no small error. Rather than calm markets, as the president has tried so hard to do over the last few weeks, this misstatement sent stock market futures into a tailspin."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Blinded by greed’: Financial reporter examines Deutsche Bank’s disturbing relationship with Donald Trump

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The banking sector in general has received more than its share of scathing critiques since the economic crash of September 2008 and the Great Recession, but no bank has been more controversial in the Trump era than Germany’s Deutsche Bank. In his new book, “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” journalist David Enrich (known for his finance reporting for the New York Times) delves into President Trump’s relationship with Deutsche. And Enrich discusses the book in a Q&A interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel (which means “The Mirror” in German).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘They know nothing!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer blows up at Trump White House as stock market crashes again

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- and accused them of still not taking this crisis seriously.

As the stock market once again cratered during early trading, Cramer hammered the federal government's response to the unfolding disaster.

"They know nothing!" Cramer fumed. "They. Know. Nothing. We know more than they do, and that's not acceptable. I want the federal government to know more than me!"

Cramer also suggested that the government take advantage of low interest rates on its treasury bills to tell the rest of the world that it could borrow as much money as it takes to keep the economy running at a time of global crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image