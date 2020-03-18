Quantcast
Coronavirus coordinator delivers a chilling warning: Cases in Italy and France suggest millennials can also get ‘very seriously ill’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus coordinator warned that young people are not immune from serious illness related to the outbreak.

Dr. Deborah Birx issued a warning Wednesday that older adults were not the only ones at risk from COVID-19, and she urged younger adults to maintain social distancing to halt the virus from spreading.

“There are reports out of France and Italy of some young people getting seriously ill in the ICU’s,” Birx said. “People heeded the early data out of China and coming out of South Korea about the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions were at particular risk.”

“It may have been that the millennial generation, our largest generation, our future generation that will carry us through for the next multiple decades, there may be disproportional numbers of infections among that group,” Birx added. “So even if it’s a rare occurrence, it may be seen more frequently in that group and be evident now. So we are looking at that information very clearly. We have not seen any significant mortality in the children, but we are concerned about the early reports coming out of Italy and France.”


