Coronavirus funding held up by GOP because of ‘abortion’ — and people are furious: ‘Saving fetuses over actual lives’

Republicans are holding up progress on legislation for coronavirus because of abortion.

Bloomberg News reporter Erik Wasson reported that the GOP wants language about the Hyde Amendment.

“A key sticking point in the talks appears to be GOP demands to include Hyde amendment language in the bill to prevent federal funds from being used for abortion,” he tweeted.

NARAL chief Ilyse Hogue tweeted that the idea that the law would force the government to pay for abortions is a lie.

“The fact that the GOP would use the #CoronavirusPandemic to spread more falsehoods and grind an ideological ax is sickening and perverse,” she said.

As someone who runs and abortion rights organization and employs the best policy analysts in the biz, this final point is a straight up lie. The fact that the GOP would use the #CoronavirusPandemic to spread more falsehoods and grind an ideological ax is sickening and perverse. https://t.co/YKmo11tfeU — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 12, 2020

It prompted outrage from people demanding answers for why Republicans care more about the unborn than they do about the living. See the comments below:

I see. Saving fetuses over actual lives again. Now tell me who's "pro-life" again? — jellyismyjam (@ShutUpTwitler) March 12, 2020

Oppressing women is always relevant to the GOP. Always. — RydesaurusRex (@RydesaurusRex) March 12, 2020

not getting over how mad this is making me. gaaaahhhhhhgghh — brain genius (@Millerheighife) March 12, 2020

Oh FFS — chicky (@_chicky_little) March 12, 2020

This is deranged — nelda (@2KEENZ) March 12, 2020

No global pandemic is going to knock them off their message that they hate women. — (@CRobertBuchanan) March 12, 2020

JFC. Abort the senators. — Angry Tot (@GigiddyGoogiddy) March 12, 2020

pandemic or not just need everyone to know that we really really hate women! — rahef ✨ (@rahef_issa) March 12, 2020

WTF does that have to do with ANYTHING to do with a pandemic. They people are INSANE. — DeeQ86 (@Q86Dee) March 12, 2020

(During Emergency) "The Democratic Governor Washington is a snake" "We should suspend Partisanship" "We cannot proceed with this emergency bill because of the Hyde amendment" — Noah Callaway (@ncallaway) March 12, 2020