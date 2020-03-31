Quantcast
Coronavirus makes it critical FDA ends blood donation discrimination against gay men

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Along with surgical masks, ventilators and intensive care beds, the nation’s blood supply is under heavy strain during the coronavirus pandemic.The American Red Cross announced a “severe blood shortage” on March 17 as COVID-19 spread and planned blood donation drives had been canceled. While social distancing and staying out of public spaces continue to be sound policy to tamp down the pandemic, the need for a robust blood supply is urgent and will be ongoing for weeks to come.This need has little precedent, and the federal Food and Drug Administration must act accordingly by broadening the po…

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

‘I haven’t heard about testing in weeks’: In leaked audio, Trump dismisses governors’ concerns about lack of coronavirus equipment

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

In a conference call with governors on Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about shortages of coronavirus testing equipment in states across the nation, claiming he "hasn't heard about testing being a problem" despite loud warnings from local officials and near-constant reporting on the issue by media outlets.

"I haven't heard about testing in weeks," the president said, according to leaked audio of the call obtained by CBS News. "We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we come out with another one tomorrow that's, you know, almost instantaneous testing. But I haven't heard about testing being a problem."

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Trump could do a better job on coronavirus — if he’d only stop doing this one thing

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for "reckless" lies about coronavirus that undermine efforts to control the outbreak's spread.

The "Morning Joe" host hammered the president's refusal to admit that testing still -- after weeks of promises -- remains far below what's needed to fight the outbreak, and said those denials are putting lives at risk.

"This is where his alternative facts and his alternative reality costs lives," Scarborough said. "I mean, this is a good example of an audio tape that, I think, historians could key in on, to talk about his failed leadership."

Breaking Banner

Trump has a cynical reason for letting governors take the lead in dealing with the pandemic: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is more than willing to let the nation's governors deal with the still-growing COVID-19 pandemic because he hopes it will save his chances of being re-elected.

For days, the president has been encouraging lawmakers at the state level to fend for themselves when it comes to searching for -- and buying -- critically needed medical equipment to battle the public health crisis that has shuttered businesses and led the public to hunker down in their homes. As the report notes, by putting the onus on state lawmakers to deal with the problem, the president can benefit electorally in two ways.

