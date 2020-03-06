Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus patient was twice denied testing by Trump CDC — and only got it after ‘adamant urging’ from doctor

Published

2 hours ago

on

A woman who has been diagnosed with coronavirus was twice refused testing under guidelines from President Donald Trump’s Centers for Disease Control, and only got tested for the virus after the doctor who examined her pushed for it.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that a 46-year-old woman went to the Floyd Medical Center in Georgia on Saturday and reported having flu-like symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was subsequently screened, treated, and released without being tested for coronavirus — but she came back two days later reporting that her symptoms had gotten even worse.

After being notified of her return to the hospital, the Georgia Department of Public Health once again authorized her release on the grounds that she still did not meet the testing criteria for coronavirus.

Floyd Medical Center officials nonetheless kept her at the facility, and the doctor who examined her succeeded in getting her tested after employing “adamant urging” with the Department of Public Health.

“The preliminary test result was deemed positive,” the hospital said of the tests. “Additional confirmatory testing is being performed and results from CDC are anticipated in the coming days.”

The Trump administration has struggled to respond to the spread of the virus, and on Thursday it admitted that it would not meet its goal of sending out 2,500 test kits throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Larry Kudlow torn to shreds for ‘playing doctor on TV’ as he again claims coronavirus has been ‘contained’

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

During an interview with CNBC this Friday, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow tried to quell fears about the growing coronavirus crisis, saying that he doesn't want to "downplay anything."

"But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact," he said. "In many ways, America should stay at work."

“We’re coming in with a strong economic growth base across the board,” NEC Director Larry Kudlow says following the blowout February jobs report. He adds that “economic problems” due to the coronavirus will “be temporary and short-lived.” https://t.co/cfMxI1YTEO pic.twitter.com/kdq35IsQlZ

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump scrambles to do damage control after his disastrous comments on Social Security cuts go viral

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday rushed to contain the fallout from his Fox News town hall appearance in which he signaled that he'd be willing to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

After a person at the town hall asked Trump about dealing with the deficit, the president suggested that the deficit might not be as much of a problem once his newly minted trade deals kick in.

When pressed on the need to cut Social Security and Medicare, Trump said, "We’ll be cutting, but we’re also going to have growth like you’ve never had before."

Hours later, the president took to Twitter to claim he wasn't going to touch either program.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has a selfish reason for holding back coronavirus testing kits: ex-prosecutor

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Responding to a report from a Kaiser nurse in Northern California who went public with her inability to get tested for the coronavirus before going back to work with patients, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance accused President Donald Trump of having his administration slow-walk the release of testing kits in an effort to tamp down reports of infected Americans.

“As a nurse, I’m very concerned that not enough is being done to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” the unidentified nurse said the statement released by the California Nurses Association labor union. “I know because I am currently sick and in quarantine after caring for a patient who tested positive. I’m awaiting ‘permission’ from the federal government to allow for my testing, even after my physician and county health professional ordered it.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image