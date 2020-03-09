Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil use in decade: IEA
The world is set for its first annual decline in oil consumption in more than a decade due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the IEA said Monday.
In its latest report — which did not take into account an oil price war after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree to continue production cuts — the International Energy Agency chopped its current demand forecast by 1.1 million barrels per day (mbd) in its base case scenario as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
That would make for a small annual drop of 90,000 barrels per day, the first since 2009.
That forecast however is based on the assumption that China brings the outbreak there under control by the end of the month and that containment measures elsewhere have less of an impact on demand.
Oil consumption tanked in February, with the IEA estimating it fell by 4.2 mbd from the same month last year, of which 3.6 mbd was in China.
While the IEA did not provide specific monthly consumption figures, that is likely a drop of around 4.5 percent.
“The coronavirus crisis is affecting a wide range of energy markets -– including coal, gas and renewables -– but its impact on oil markets is particularly severe because it is stopping people and goods from moving around, dealing a heavy blow to demand for transport fuels,” IEA chief Fatih Birol said.
“This is especially true in China, the largest energy consumer in the world, which accounted for more than 80 percent of global oil demand growth last year,” he added.
China has imposed quarantines in large swathes of the country, with many factories shuttered and millions of people in lockdown.
While some factories have resumed production, global supply chains have already been badly disrupted in some industries.
Travel has also been hard hit, with international airlines slashing services to areas affected by outbreak, both in response to restrictions imposed by authorities and to a decline in customers.
– China recovery crucial –
The IEA also provided a more pessimistic scenario where there is no quick recovery in China’s economy — in that case, demand could drop by 730,000 barrels per day.
“While the repercussions of the virus are spreading to other parts of the world, what happens in China will have major implications for global energy and oil markets,” said Birol.
Oil prices fell by as much as 30 percent at one point early Monday after Saudi Arabia launched an all-out price war on Sunday with the biggest cut in its prices in the past 20 years after OPEC and Moscow failed to clinch a deal to reduce output.
Deals to restrain output by Saudi-led OPEC and a handful of other producers including Russia have kept oil prices from crashing in recent years as US shale producers ramped up production, undercutting cartel oil.
The IEA also provided a medium-term outlook, which sees a strong rebound next year, but then growth in demand slows as consumption of transportation fuels grows more slowly.
By 2025 demand will increase by 5.7 mbd but output capacity is forecast to rise by more than that, at 5.9 mbd, with most coming from non-OPEC sources.
Breaking Banner
Furious John Oliver shreds Trump and Pence for only focusing on coronavirus numbers and not people
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver began his Sunday show by blasting President Donald Trump and his administration for the complete failure on the response to the coronavirus in the United States.
He began with the president's knack for making up facts about the coronavirus, only to be contradicted in the next breath by the experts he's with.
"It now seems that every Trump press conference has to come with an epilogue from an expert clarifying all the things he just got wrong," said Oliver.
"If I could just jump in here," Oliver said, pretending to be an expert refuting Trump. "The president just said we'll get a cure very quickly. It's more likely it will take at least a year. He also said that it's the 'meanest virus he's ever seen.' That's ridiculous. It's a virus. It has no intent. You also saw the president assure us that you can't catch the virus 'sucking on Ds.' I then mistakenly asked, 'Ds what?' To which he replied, 'Ds nuts,' and demanded a high-five. While I cannot believe I have to say this, depending on the nuts we cannot say for absolute certainty that you would not get the coronavirus from sucking on 'dose' on 'dose nuts.'"
Italian soccer team forced to play in empty stadium as coronavirus rocks Italy
Aaron Ramsey starred as Juventus beat title rivals Inter Milan 2-0 on Sunday to reclaim top spot in Serie A in a game played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier in the day, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora called for the league season to be put on hold.
His statement caused chaos at the early game between SPAL and Parma, with confused players sent back to the dressing rooms from the tunnel before eventually taking to the field 75 minutes after the scheduled kick-off.
Juventus' game against Inter in Turin did go ahead, although in an empty Allianz Stadium, with the defending champions taking a one-point lead over Lazio at the top of the table
Breaking Banner
US coronavirus cases pass 500 as a defiant Donald Trump praises ‘perfectly coordinated’ response
The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases soared past 500 Sunday, including two further deaths, as President Donald Trump defended his administration's "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic.
The surge came as medics headed to a cruise ship off the California coast to prepare passengers for landfall, and Senator Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine after shaking hands with an infected person.
Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York under crisis measures.