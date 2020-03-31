Coronavirus: US deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China
US coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.
Health officials urged Americans to follow stay-at-home orders and other measures to contain the spread of the virus, which originated in China in December. Globally, there are now over 800,000 cases of the highly contagious illness caused by the virus and more than 39,000 deaths reported.
Italy has 11,591 reported deaths followed by Spain at 8,189.
(REUTERS)
2020 Election
How to protect elections amid the coronavirus pandemic
At least seven states have postponed their presidential primaries in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
That has raised concerns about the other states that have state elections and federal primary elections planned for later this summer – and of course the general election in November.
Breaking Banner
Rick Scott demands congressional investigation into the WHO for ‘helping Communist China cover up’
Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for an investigation into the World Health Organization because he thinks they are aiding in a "Communist China cover up."
Politico reported that the China hawk has long had issues with the WHO's relationship with Beijing. China stopped counting cases of coronavirus weeks ago and removed American reporters from their country.
“The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe. When it comes to coronavirus, the WHO failed,” said the Florida senator, claiming the WHO is intentionally spreading misinformation. “We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it — and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives.”
Breaking Banner
‘I am scared and enraged’: Pandemic expert says CDC reaction under Trump ‘super different’ from Obama
Pandemic expert Theresa MacPhail of the Stevens Institute of Technology said this week that she "couldn't have been more wrong" about the way the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) handled the novel coronavirus outbreak.
MacPhail told Vice that she expected the CDC to have a more "robust" response to the virus than China had.
"I just assumed that the U.S. system would be a little bit better, would be a little bit more robust and do more testing and containment than China was able to do, and I just couldn't have been more wrong," she lamented.
According to MacPhail, something changed at the CDC after President Barack Obama left office.