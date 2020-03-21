Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late Friday.
“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” they said in a statement.
The family said they were planning a small private service “out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.”
Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.
“His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” said the statement posted by his representative Keith Hagan.
A three-time Grammy winner who sold tens of millions of records, Rogers was known for a string of hits including “The Gambler,” “Lucille” and “Islands in the Stream.”
Released in 1978, “The Gambler” album was a huge international hit, going multi-platinum, and the title track became his signature song.
Rogers also starred the film “The Gambler,” which was based on the song, but he liked to joke that he wasn’t much of a gambler himself.
“I learned a long time ago, I can’t win enough money to excite me, but I can lose enough to depress me,” he told NPR in 2015. “So I don’t gamble.”
He played his final concert at Nashville in October 2017, where he was joined by his long-time friend and collaborator Dolly Parton for a last performance of “Islands in the Stream.”
In April 2018 Rogers scrapped the final dates of his farewell tour due to health concerns.
“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” the singer said.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to fans over the course of the past two years,” he said, adding that he could “never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career.”
Born in Houston, Texas, Rogers started his career in the late 1950s and quickly became active in rockabilly, jazz and other genres that he brought into his country style.
He went on to have 24 number one hits, was a six-time Country Music Association Awards winner and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
His easygoing ballads and constant touring won him mainstream pop appeal, as have his popular takes on Christmas standards.
Rogers also came to prominence through his collaboration with Parton and appearances on films and television programs including “The Muppet Show.”
Married five times, he is survived by his wife Wanda and five children, including twin boys.
Breaking Banner
Here’s why Florida got all the emergency medical supplies it requested while other states did not
On March 11, Florida requested a cache of emergency supplies from the federal government to protect its medical workers against the novel coronavirus.
Three days later, the state got everything it wanted.
Other states had only tiny slivers of their requests fulfilled, including some that had asked for them earlier than Florida. Oregon and Oklahoma received only about 10%; New Jersey got less than 6%.
This disparity has not been lost on the states that feel shortchanged in their requests from the Strategic National Stockpile, a trove of supplies managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Breaking Banner
Medical worker describes terrifying lung failure from COVID-19 — even in his young patients
As of Friday, Louisiana was reporting 479 confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of the highest numbers in the country. Ten people had died. The majority of cases are in New Orleans, which now has one confirmed case for every 1,000 residents. New Orleans had held Mardi Gras celebrations just two weeks before its first patient, with more than a million revelers on its streets.
I spoke to a respiratory therapist there, whose job is to ensure that patients are breathing well. He works in a medium-sized city hospital’s intensive care unit. (We are withholding his name and employer, as he fears retaliation.) Before the virus came to New Orleans, his days were pretty relaxed, nebulizing patients with asthma, adjusting oxygen tubes that run through the nose or, in the most severe cases, setting up and managing ventilators. His patients were usually older, with chronic health conditions and bad lungs.
Breaking Banner
There’s a massive leadership gap at the top on coronavirus — and that absence is already deadly
One of the arguments in support of the Affordable Care Act that Chief Justice John Roberts cited, when he sided with the court's majority to uphold the law as constitutional, was the idea that health care cannot be solely left to the states. A disease, after all, does not respect borders.
So far, everything about the coronavirus pandemic is playing out as predicted. If the United States only follows the limited guidance given by the Trump administration, then the current trajectory will likely lead to over 9 million people infected and nearly 1 million deaths. Traditionally public health has been left to individual states, but the fight against COVID-19 is a global crisis that calls for a coordinated effort. Instead, it's the clearest case yet that the federal government, under President Trump's addled leadership, is tragically leading from behind.