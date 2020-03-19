Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s tax cuts exposed as a sham by COVID-19 outbreak: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

38 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the coronavirus outbreak had exposed President Donald Trump’s tax cuts as a sham.

The president signed a bill that would provide relief to airlines and small businesses, but the “Morning Joe” host said some large corporations should have invested their tax savings in a rainy day fund instead of plowing the tax cuts back into their own businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of people are obviously concerned about Washington moving very quickly on relief, on economic relief,” Scarborough said. “Very concerned about bailouts of companies, of corporations that got a windfall of billions and billions of dollars just a couple years ago from President Trump’s tax cuts. Instead of investing it in their workforce, instead of expanding operations, instead of putting away cash reserves for a rainy day like now, they spent 95 percent on stock buybacks. The airline industry was especially guilty of this.”

Scarborough said that completely predictable, and he did so himself.

“Everybody was talking about how it was going to expand the economy, we’d get 4 percent, 5 percent, 6 percent growth because companies were going to expand their workforce,” he said. “No. We said it on this show repeatedly before it passed. These huge companies were just going to take the money and do stock buybacks. So, you know, I know this administration likes easy bailouts — $16 billion check to the big farm agricultural interests. Write a $50 billion check to airline companies.”

“I think it is safe to say,” Scarborough added, “most airline companies don’t want to bail out Boeing right now, the other companies that spent 95 percent of their tax cuts on stock buybacks, when, again, the sell from the administration was, we need to pass this because it’ll help workers, it will help the economy. They will reinvest in their businesses and grow their businesses and operations. That never happened. What about this idea from Andrew Ross Sorkin? What about instead of bailouts, we extend zero interest loans, especially to small business owners who are really hurting right now?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Who is in charge?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe furiously calls out White House ‘BS’ on COVID-19 testing

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped President Donald Trump to shreds for dragging his feet on testing for coronavirus, even after an outbreak exploded and shut down life in America.

The president insisted he knew the pandemic was coming, although just days ago he was calling it a hoax, and the "Morning Joe" hosts said neither of those conflicting claims made Trump look good.

"The president said he knew it was coming," Brzezinski said. "It's almost worse when you look at it that way. That's just malpractice. You know something like this is coming, and you do nothing. That's what he's telling the American people. He did nothing from the get-go."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tax cuts exposed as a sham by COVID-19 outbreak: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the coronavirus outbreak had exposed President Donald Trump's tax cuts as a sham.

The president signed a bill that would provide relief to airlines and small businesses, but the "Morning Joe" host said some large corporations should have invested their tax savings in a rainy day fund instead of plowing the tax cuts back into their own businesses.

"A lot of people are obviously concerned about Washington moving very quickly on relief, on economic relief," Scarborough said. "Very concerned about bailouts of companies, of corporations that got a windfall of billions and billions of dollars just a couple years ago from President Trump's tax cuts. Instead of investing it in their workforce, instead of expanding operations, instead of putting away cash reserves for a rainy day like now, they spent 95 percent on stock buybacks. The airline industry was especially guilty of this."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rachel Maddow name-checks 7 states refusing to take necessary precautions to protect people

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow name-checked nine states that are refusing to take significant precautions to protect the citizens in their states. There are, however, municipalities that are taking the steps, but the governors there are doing little.

Oklahoma City, for example, has instituted a ban on bars and restaurants along with large gatherings and gyms. The state of Oklahoma, however, has declared a statewide emergency, but Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) has done little to handle the situation. Over the weekend, while coronavirus was spreading throughout the city in the wake of transmission from Utah Jazz basketball players, Stitt was bragging about eating out with his family.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image