‘COVID Bros’: Americans furious over kids who don’t care if they get coronavirus — because Spring Break comes first

Published

1 min ago

on

CBS News interviewed Generation Z members celebrating their Spring Break down in Miami, Florida this week.

“It’s kind of disappointing, but we’re just making the most of it,” said one bleach-blond student of 21.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months, we’ve had this trip planned, two, three months, and we’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens,” said Brady Sluder.

It has created furious Americans concerned about the stupidity and selfishness of those in their teens and low 20s.

Some defended the generation, noting that there are plenty of stupid Baby Boomers staring death in the face.

See the tweets below:

