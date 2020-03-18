‘COVID Bros’: Americans furious over kids who don’t care if they get coronavirus — because Spring Break comes first

CBS News interviewed Generation Z members celebrating their Spring Break down in Miami, Florida this week.

“It’s kind of disappointing, but we’re just making the most of it,” said one bleach-blond student of 21.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months, we’ve had this trip planned, two, three months, and we’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens,” said Brady Sluder.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has created furious Americans concerned about the stupidity and selfishness of those in their teens and low 20s.

Chad isn’t afraid of the CoronaVirus. Spring break happens once a year bro. pic.twitter.com/71WKdhhdG2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 18, 2020

Some defended the generation, noting that there are plenty of stupid Baby Boomers staring death in the face.

I've seen significantly more boomers and Gen X dumbasses saying this is just a flu and it'll die in the summer but CBS posts a few interviews from spring break Gen Z morons and all millennials(?) are dumb and going to ruin our country? God, you people are fucking stupid. — Volkor 🌨 (@Yarn959) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

See the tweets below:

CBS News finds college spring breakers are still flocking to Miami for “partying.” pic.twitter.com/rvs32Cn2RD — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope CBS News got contact info for all of these people so they can go back to them in six months….. https://t.co/cSxAQLVouJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Break is absolutely the first place to go to find the shallowest, stupidest young people. Well-played scoop, CBS! — Russell Belding (@RussellJ60) March 18, 2020

“And you get a ventilator! And YOU get a ventilator! And YOU get . . . hey, wait a minute! I saw you in that CBS News video partying on spring break. So YOU get to suck air through this stainless steel straw!” — Kevin W. Ryan (@kryanbc54) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They're called "Generation Z" because at this rate they'll be the last.https://t.co/XS9USsYkjZ — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) March 18, 2020

WHATEVER happens

Happens

Ok RIP GRAMPS AND GRANDMA — kathy mitchell (@tPAs4AgCFyrCnj5) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what happens when America devalues the education of its youth. — Hillary Warned Us of Apocalypse (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 18, 2020

This is what happens when America devalues the education of its youth. — Hillary Warned Us of Apocalypse (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Agreed. They are muppets — ToolandAPC (@ToolandApc) March 18, 2020

Their parents will get slapped with the infection the kids bring home to them. It’s the grandparents and community that will pay the bigger price. — Kelsey George (@KelseyAGeorge) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

🎶 i believe the children are our fut-*dies* — Angela (@madcatdisease) March 18, 2020

All of those young people will survive and their spread will leave vulnerable people dead or maimed. — Wookin’ Pa Nub (@jjrayn) March 18, 2020