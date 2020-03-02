Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Deadly consequences’: Critics sound alarm as Trump prioritizes politics over public safety in coronavirus response

Published

19 mins ago

on

Reporting from a number of outlets over the weekend indicates that the White House response to the global coronavirus outbreak was aimed more at President Donald Trump’s political goals and less at public health, raising questions about what could have been done differently had the administration prioritized healthcare and safety over the president’s ego and aims.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an early morning tweet Monday, Trump claimed that the disease was being handled and blamed Democrats for trying to use the outbreak as a political attack.

“Dems were working the Impeachment Hoax,” the president tweeted. “They didn’t have a clue! Now they are fear mongering. Be calm & vigilant!”

As Politico reported Monday, the president’s assurances are incompatible from the reality on the ground:

Aside from his criticism of Democrats, Trump also wrote online Monday morning that he would be “meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure” to the coronavirus. “Progress being made!” he tweeted.

Despite the president’s claims that a coronavirus vaccine could be forthcoming, health officials have consistently said that such a medicine is likely many months away from completion.

The Washington Post over the weekend detailed the administration’s response to the disease and raised questions on how the White House is dealing with the coronavirus and managing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) response.

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 29, the Post detailed how Trump’s main concern as the potential for a viral outbreak heightened in the U.S. was that he was being treated unfairly by the media, that health officials offering candid assessments of the threat posed by the disease were making him look bad, and that the panic was affecting the stock market. That led to the president downplaying the danger posed by the disease and encouraging conspiracy theories calling the outbreak a “hoax.”

The Post also reported Trump knowingly lied about the disease spread in a press conference in an attempt to soothe markets.

The president has assigned managing the virus to a team of health industry-connected officials who have interests in profiting off of the disease, Sharon Lerner reported for the Intercept Saturday, and over the course of his presidency “shut down the National Security Council’s global health security unit and cut $15 billion in national health spending, including funding for the management of infectious global diseases at the CDC, DHS, and HHS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN, on March 1, described how the CDC has failed to share information about recovered patients to doctors around the country—a necessity in handling an outbreak of this magnitude:

The CDC is the federal agency that communicates with physicians about how to handle outbreaks. Whether it’s SARS, Ebola or last year’s measles outbreak, the agency uses information from cases around the world—and in particular the United States—to advise doctors on how to diagnose, evaluate and treat diseases.

The federal agency possesses such information about several US coronavirus patients, but has not released it. That means doctors who now unexpectedly find themselves treating new coronavirus patients aren’t able to benefit from the findings of doctors who preceded them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CNN article came hours after an Axios report on the contamination of some coronavirus testing kits from Atlanta that could throw the department’s response into doubt.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) deputy director Dinald K. Sherman wrote in a Post opinion piece Monday that the president’s behavior could have “deadly consequences” for Americans and urged accountability for the administration’s response.

“It’s no surprise that the president has viewed the emerging coronavirus pandemic through the lens of what would damage or benefit him politically,” wrote Sherman.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the New York Times explained Sunday, Trump’s insistence on politicizing the outbreak could have detrimental effects on the public’s ability to handle the virus. Vanderbilt University infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner warned that the spread of misinformation about the reasons for health warnings and preventative actions—particularly at the highest levels of government—has the potential to make things worse.

“If the public perceives that issues regarding communicable diseases are influenced by political considerations, they will lose confidence in the information,” said Schaffner. “That will be to the detriment of all of us.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

A disturbing trend in the South Carolina primary voting systems raises a red flag for our elections

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

When election officials in Richland County, South Carolina, where the state capital of Columbia is located, opened 152 polling places for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, they held their breath.

Richland County, a blue epicenter in a red state, has had a rough time with elections. Like other counties during this past decade, uncounted votes went unnoticed until gaps in oversight were corrected. But on primary day, elections officials—from those managing countywide logistics to volunteers working polls in schools, libraries, churches and firehouses—were hoping for a smooth start as a new generation of voting machines was debuting across their county and state.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

An expert details how a ‘right wing propaganda feedback loop’ warps US politics — and how to fix it

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

How has the proliferation of online forms of media affected the spread of political disinformation in American politics? Not as much as you might think, according to Yochai Benkler, a Harvard professor of and co-author of Network Propaganda: Manipulation, Disinformation, and Radicalization in American Politics.

While right-wing propaganda and disinformation is a major problem, Benkler argued in a new interview with Columbia Journalism Review’s Matthew Ingraham, it’s nothing new. And though online vectors feed into the propagation of bogus information, the main way this propaganda spreads is via conservative TV news and radio.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Deadly consequences’: Critics sound alarm as Trump prioritizes politics over public safety in coronavirus response

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Reporting from a number of outlets over the weekend indicates that the White House response to the global coronavirus outbreak was aimed more at President Donald Trump's political goals and less at public health, raising questions about what could have been done differently had the administration prioritized healthcare and safety over the president's ego and aims.

In an early morning tweet Monday, Trump claimed that the disease was being handled and blamed Democrats for trying to use the outbreak as a political attack.

Continue Reading
 
 