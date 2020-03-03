Deadly tornadoes could not destroy Super Tuesday enthusiasm — Tennessee voters waiting over two hours to vote

Nashville, Tennessee is recovering from a brutal tornado that ripped through the Music City.” It hasn’t stopped them from voting, however.

Five polling places were merged into one, causing even longer lines than normal. To make matters worse, the power keeps going out. But poll workers were prepared, with all equipment charged and backed up.

As a former Republican operative explained, “East Nashville isn’t letting a tornado stop us from participating in our democracy.” She went on to ask other votes what their excuse is.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Nashville isn’t letting a tornado stop us from participating in our democracy. What’s your excuse? #nashvillestrong pic.twitter.com/JlcFyLGu01 — Lisaynne (@Lisaynne) March 3, 2020

Google set up a donation page where people hoping to help Nashville residents can give. Donations can also be made to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, and furry friends at the Nashville Humane Society.

Watch the CNN report on the voters below: