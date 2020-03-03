Quantcast
Deadly tornadoes could not destroy Super Tuesday enthusiasm — Tennessee voters waiting over two hours to vote

1 hour ago

Nashville, Tennessee is recovering from a brutal tornado that ripped through the Music City.” It hasn’t stopped them from voting, however.

Five polling places were merged into one, causing even longer lines than normal. To make matters worse, the power keeps going out. But poll workers were prepared, with all equipment charged and backed up.

As a former Republican operative explained, “East Nashville isn’t letting a tornado stop us from participating in our democracy.” She went on to ask other votes what their excuse is.

Google set up a donation page where people hoping to help Nashville residents can give. Donations can also be made to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, and furry friends at the Nashville Humane Society.

Watch the CNN report on the voters below:

US Navy locks down 6th Fleet in Europe in attempt to contain coronavirus

1 min ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. Navy is instituting a 14-day quarantine of the 6th Fleet in Europe, as part of an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"In conjunction with the other fleets, we have instituted a 14-day underway period between port visits to allow for crew monitoring," said 6th Fleet spokesman Commander Kyle Raines.

This move comes less than a week after ships in the Pacific near coronavirus-endemic countries were similarly ordered to self-quarantine.

White House forbids recordings at press briefing on coronavirus emergency measures

10 mins ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that the White House has prohibited audio or video recording at the latest meeting about emergency measures within the government against the spread of coronavirus:

Officials aren't permitting audio or video of this briefing > https://t.co/K3ARcrJWiW

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 3, 2020

Prominent Republicans mock Trump’s legal claims in Supreme Court brief — and debunk president’s ‘absolute immunity’

19 mins ago

March 3, 2020

A Supreme Court filing lays bare the deep chasm between prominent Republicans who believe in the rule of law and wannabe president for life Donald Trump, whose says he enjoys absolute immunity from any inquiry into his conduct.

Trump audaciously claims that any crimes he may have committed crimes before assuming office cannot even be investigated, not even if he committed murder, in effect trying to extend the protections of bankruptcy law with which he is so familiar to criminal law. No statute, court decision or our Constitution supports this claim of being above the law.

