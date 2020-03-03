Dem senator drops mic on Mike Pence’s leadership during coronavirus crisis

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) took a none-too-subtle jab at Vice President Mike Pence over his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Duckworth first endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination after stating that the proposed policies of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were not good for her state, before being asked about the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19.

“I want to ask you about coronavirus and I was interested to read that when you were in the military one of your tasks was to brief people, colleagues on global pandemics,” host Camerota began. “So you have some experience in this arena. What are you calling on the administration to do?”

“Well, first and foremost, they need more testing kits out all across the country. The fact it takes a week to send all of these testing kits all the way back to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and all the way back out, that’s not enough of a time frame,” Duckworth replied. “They certainly need someone at the head of their efforts who believes in science, not Vice President Pence, a guy who says he’ll just pray over these things.”

“We need to put scientists in charge and have coordinated effort between the federal government and state departments of public health to make sure that we ensure that we handle all cases appropriately,” she added.

After discussing Biden’s candidacy, Camerota once again turned to the Trump administration’s latest efforts to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic among other problems facing the president.

“So, we only have ten seconds left, but you do not feel we’re in good hands?” Camerota pressed.

“We’re not in good hands this morning as far as the pandemic goes as long as it’s in President Trump or Mike Pence’s hands,” Duckworth shot back. “You want to talk about some scientists in charge? I’m happy to work with the administration then.”

Watch below: