Democrats’ path to the White House runs through places like Michigan’s Macomb County — where a GOP mayor has ditched Trump for Biden
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Michael Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do.In college, he took pleasure in drawing the wrath of liberal students while writing a conservative column for his campus newspaper. He later became a tea party darling in his Detroit suburb for fighting a local tax increase during the height of the Great Recession. And in 2016, he dutifully cast his ballot for Republican Donald Trump.But on Tuesday, Taylor will do something he said he’s never done before — vote for a Democrat.“I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify a…
Trump’s Twitter meltdown during stock market collapse shows he is finally afraid: CNN host
Opening her CNN segment on Monday morning by noting the stock market collapse, plummeting oil prices and a virus crisis that has reached pandemic proportions, host Kate Bolduan suggested Donald Trump's tweets in the midst of all the chaos seem to betray the fact that he is finally afraid for his political future.
Trump jets off to $4 million Florida fundraiser as markets crash and coronavirus cases jump
President Donald Trump spent the weekend golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort and minutes ago took Air Force One to Longwood, Florida, where he will hold a multi-million dollar fundraiser at the home of a local private businessman. It is his second campaign fundraiser in Florida over the past few days.
Air Force One wheels up from West Palm Beach en route Orlando for campaign fundraiser in Longwood, FL. pic.twitter.com/MbTmsrQmnO
Biden advisors say top Dems like Warren, Harris, Rice, Buttigieg, Booker, Yates could have big roles in administration
While former Vice President Joe Biden is focusing on winning the Democratic nomination his advisors and confidants are putting together the foundation of what a Biden administration might look like.
"Biden advisers describe a Return to Normal plan — a reversal of President Trump's unorthodox, improvisational style. Biden wants known, trusted people around him — many from the Obama years," Axios reports. "Biden, a throw-back institutionalist, relishes an emphasis on governing, norms and restoring alliances. That includes respect for experts, and for the art and science of governing."