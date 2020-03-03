Quantcast
Polls in Tennessee extended amid tornado chaos after Democrats file lawsuit

1 hour ago

On Tuesday, the Tennessean reported that the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg are suing in a state court in Tennessee to extend voting hours to 10 pm.

A judge has ruled in response that polls in Nashville remain open until 8 pm, with five sites open until 10 pm.

The suit comes in response to disastrous weather, including a deadly tornado in Nashville, that has disrupted power, interfered with the operation of polling places, and resulted in lines to vote that are over two hours long.

Polls in Tennessee normally close at 7 pm. The four Democratic campaigns are asking for a three-hour extension to ensure residents have adequate time to navigate delays and lines.

Tennessee is one of over a dozen states voting on Super Tuesday, which will decide roughly a third of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention.


AWOL Marine who planned border killing spree was stockpiling arsenal of weapons: report

4 mins ago

March 3, 2020

The city of San Diego filed a restraining order against a Camp Pendleton Marine who disappeared last fall and was discovered to have purchased many automatic weapons to kill people on the U.S. Mexico border.

NBC San Diego reported Tuesday that the new document filed had an attachment from Naval Criminal Investigative Service Investigators (NCSI) revealing that Lance Corporal Job Wallace had purchased a 50-round drum for an AR-15 and was making his way east across Arizona and Texas looking for more.

US Navy locks down 6th Fleet in Europe in attempt to contain coronavirus

11 mins ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. Navy is instituting a 14-day quarantine of the 6th Fleet in Europe, as part of an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"In conjunction with the other fleets, we have instituted a 14-day underway period between port visits to allow for crew monitoring," said 6th Fleet spokesman Commander Kyle Raines.

This move comes less than a week after ships in the Pacific near coronavirus-endemic countries were similarly ordered to self-quarantine.

White House forbids recordings at press briefing on coronavirus emergency measures

19 mins ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that the White House has prohibited audio or video recording at the latest meeting about emergency measures within the government against the spread of coronavirus:

Officials aren't permitting audio or video of this briefing > https://t.co/K3ARcrJWiW

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 3, 2020

