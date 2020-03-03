Polls in Tennessee extended amid tornado chaos after Democrats file lawsuit

On Tuesday, the Tennessean reported that the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg are suing in a state court in Tennessee to extend voting hours to 10 pm.

A judge has ruled in response that polls in Nashville remain open until 8 pm, with five sites open until 10 pm.

The suit comes in response to disastrous weather, including a deadly tornado in Nashville, that has disrupted power, interfered with the operation of polling places, and resulted in lines to vote that are over two hours long.

Polls in Tennessee normally close at 7 pm. The four Democratic campaigns are asking for a three-hour extension to ensure residents have adequate time to navigate delays and lines.

Tennessee is one of over a dozen states voting on Super Tuesday, which will decide roughly a third of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention.