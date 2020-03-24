Despite coronavirus, Danes want to sing for Queen’s birthday
Denmark’s queen has called off her birthday celebrations due to the spread of the new coronavirus, but some 120,000 Danes announced that they would sing to celebrate the sovereign’s 80th.
More than 122,000 people had joined the Facebook group “Danmark synger for dronningen” (Denmark sings for the queen) by Tuesday, pledging to sing for the queen on Thursday, April 16.
“When corona has closed the official party – we have to mark the day ourselves,” the organisers of the singing said.
“At 1200 we sing on the streets and roads, on balconies, out the window… wherever we may be,” they added.
On March 12, Queen Margrethe II, who remains a popular figure in the country, cancelled her 80th birthday celebrations “in light of the spread of COVID-19 and the consequences for society”.
The queen, who has been on the throne since 1972, also addressed the Danish people in a televised speech last week.
She called on the Danes to “create new hope in a difficult time”.
Photo: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark AFP
© 2020 AFP
CNN
NYU doctor to Trump: ‘If you put the economy ahead of public health… you’re going to ruin the economy anyway’
Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York University Langone Medical Center warned on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could destroy the economy while trying to save it.
In an interview on CNN, Caplan said that Trump's plan to loosen the restrictions on public gatherings could actually hurt an economic recovery.
"If you put the economy ahead of public health, and then you have people dropping like flies from the pandemic, you're going to ruin the economy anyway," Caplan explained. "There's no choice about this. It's got to lean toward public health."
"We're two weeks behind where the virus is," he said. "So, when the president starts talking about [how] we're going to open up for business... he's undermining the efforts to keep people socially distant now."
CNN
GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump's White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.
"Some of the messaging is pretty confusing," Hogan said. "I think it is not just that it doesn't match with what we're doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn't match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday."
Breaking Banner
Nurses claim a previously unreported coronavirus symptom in tearful CNN interview
In an exclusive interview with CNN, nurses from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington that saw the first major outbreak of the coronavirus tearfully described trying to care for their charges and revealed new details about symptoms their patients experienced.
As one nurse told CNN's Sara Sidner, the early days were like a "warzone."
During the extensive interview, nurse Chelsey Earnest said she saw symptoms that have not been noted by the media.
"I saw what I described as red eyes," she said.
"I've never heard of red eyes before, why is that?" Sidner pressed. "Is that information just not gotten out to the public?"