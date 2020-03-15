Quantcast
Devin Nunes doubles down on people going out and about despite coronavirus outbreak

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) put people’s lives in danger Sunday when he told Fox News that if people are healthy they should go out and about, eat in restaurants, and buy things to keep the economy going. For many, however, that’s a dangerous move.

“We want you to buy food!” Nunes said. “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”

In fact, many younger and healthier people can have the coronavirus and not yet know. That’s how many healthy people can spread it to the elderly, which are not equipt to handle the severity of the virus

On Twitter, Nunes took his recklessness even further.

“Don’t Panic there’s no food shortage/ stay home if you’re sick/ Elderly folks with health issues are vulnerable/ If healthy, support local workers and economy-shop and eat local!” Nunes tweeted.

In fact, there are shortages in many supplies in some areas of the country. Seattle, for example, can’t find toilet paper, as residents are all forced into self-isolation. Anyone who has been to a grocery store in the past three days can see the empty shelves. In fact, the video next to Nunes on the Fox News screen showed the shortage of many items.

It’s unclear why Nunes is spreading the misinformation given the ample briefings and warning that the Trump administration has given in the past few days.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Dow Futures drop 840 points as Trump was speaking about coronavirus response

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump came into the press briefing room to try and calm an anxious nation panic-buying toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Just before he entered, the Federal Reserve dropped rates again, down to 0.25 percent, which sent Trump into celebrating businesses and the profits they're scoring as Americans grow more and more fearful about the coronavirus.

But the more Trump spoke, the more the Dow Futures dropped. Trump's press conference just before the market closed on Friday helped him spike the market 1,700 points, but the positives seem to be temporary as the cases of COVID-19 as they expand to over 3,200.

Breaking Banner

The UK puts people over 70 on ‘wartime’ lockdown for four months

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

It was revealed Sunday that the U.K. government has decided to put all people over 70 under full quarantine to protect them from the deadly coronavirus.

Business Insider cited the UK describing it as a "wartime" maneuver.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday said in an interview on ITV that it was part of the action plan.

"People aged over 70 in Britain will be asked to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for up to 4 months under a radical new plan to prevent them from catching the coronavirus," said the report.

Breaking Banner

CNN trolls Trump press conference with coronavirus infections — while he claims ‘we have tremendous control’

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that everything was fine, and people should "relax" as he spoke to the nation Sunday afternoon from the press briefing room.

"It's a very contagious virus. Something we have tremendous control of," Trump said.

According to John's Hopkins coronavirus spread map, the United States has passed 3,200 people. It has been 46 days since the first person in the United States was found to have the virus.

Trump began his press conference with a long discussion about how he was able to get the Federal Reserve to drop the interest rate down to nearly zero. He bragged about the things he's managed to get immediately from the Fed over the past 48 hours instead of over several stages.

