‘Do you have a mirror?’ Donald Trump Jr goes down in flames trying to smear Hunter Biden for nepotism

President Donald Trump’s eldest son circulated a report smearing Joe Biden’s younger son, and left other social media users wondering whether he had the capacity of self-awareness.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a Daily Caller report claiming that Hunter Biden touted his political connections last year while trying to land a job teaching drug policy courses at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s almost like the whole Biden family is entity dependent on Joe holding public office?” Trump Jr. tweeted.

It’s almost like the whole Biden family is entity dependent on Joe holding public office? EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden touted connections in 2019 while pitching UCLA Law on letting him teach drug policy course | The Daily Caller https://t.co/P8wteom4tW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2020

The president’s son, who currently runs Trump Organization, was met with bafflement and ridicule.

Narcissists tend to tell you who they are by telling you who they think everybody else is. — NTodd Pritsky (@ntoddpax) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Think of your darkest fears and humiliations… then tweet it at the other guy — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Serious question: Did you hit your head on something real hard because it seems like you’ve forgotten who you are? — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh my goodness, do you have a mirror or a family picture handy? — linda shidler (@ldshidler) March 5, 2020

Now do ivanka — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of self-awareness in Trump’s family is stunning. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 5, 2020

Trump spawn have made millions of dollars thanks to their Papa Swamp Monster. Trump is terrified of losing to #JoeBiden. Trump and GOP accomplices have no cards to play but ‘Hunter Biden!’ Hunter Biden did exactly nothing wrong.#BidenForPresident https://t.co/ZbeUyaEvDX — Nancy Levine 🌊Vote.org (@nancylevine) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ok bro-cheese, if we could see your dad’s tax returns I am pretty certain he still lists you as a dependent. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 5, 2020

I can’t believe the son of an elected official might try to make money off his connection to the elected official. https://t.co/vx6KVJi7Pl — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are truly the king of self-owns. pic.twitter.com/QYxRTUzSFv — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) March 5, 2020

Have you ever had a job that wasn’t given to you by your daddy? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing makes me laugh as hard as the guy whose name is literally his father’s full name calling other people out for nepotism. — Josh K (@JoshKatz9) March 5, 2020

– Ivanka works at the WH

– Jared works at the WH

– Eric and Don Jr still do foreign business

– Barr’s son-in-law works at the WH

– Barr’s daughter works at Treasury

– Rudy’s son works at the WH — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) March 5, 2020