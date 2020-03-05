Quantcast
‘Do you have a mirror?’ Donald Trump Jr goes down in flames trying to smear Hunter Biden for nepotism

2 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s eldest son circulated a report smearing Joe Biden’s younger son, and left other social media users wondering whether he had the capacity of self-awareness.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a Daily Caller report claiming that Hunter Biden touted his political connections last year while trying to land a job teaching drug policy courses at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

“It’s almost like the whole Biden family is entity dependent on Joe holding public office?” Trump Jr. tweeted.

The president’s son, who currently runs Trump Organization, was met with bafflement and ridicule.

Breaking Banner

