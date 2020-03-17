Quantcast
Doctor explains what parents need to know about coronavirus and kids: ‘We shouldn’t be treating this like a snow day’

Published

56 mins ago

on

A public health expert explained how parents should explain the coronavirus outbreak with their children, and outlined what steps they can take to protect their families.

Dr. Leana Wen, who has been calling for “aggressive” cancellations to overcome early inaction on the COVID-19 outbreak, said parents and families must take social distancing seriously.

“We shouldn’t be treating this like a snow day,” Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Kids should not be going on play dates, we should not be having birthday parties and celebrations. Everything should be placed on hold. I think this is a time when each of us has to take that responsibility, as well.”

Wen advised parents to explain the situation to their children as plainly as possible.

“It’s important to tell everybody in the household that this is not life as usual, that these are extraordinary times and we always have to make sacrifices,” she said. “That means no play dates. It’s hard with kids who are restless at homes. Find some projects do things together as a family. Spend time outdoors as family unit, but don’t get together with other people, including extended family.”

“In particular, I would keep little kids away from elderly grandparents and others who have chronic medical conditions, and try to limit your trips to grocery stores,” Wen added. “Don’t go to coffee shops, restaurants, other crowded places. Really think about what are the absolutely essential things that you need.”

Social distancing was particularly hard on children, but Wen said they are crucial to containing the virus.

“The whole reason that we’re closing down schools is to prevent kids from interacting with each other and spreading germs to each other,” Wen said. “Kids are making huge sacrifices, especially kids who depend on their schools as their only meals. If they’re making that sacrifice, the least that we can do for people who have a bit more privilege is to keep our kids away from each other. Other people are making much bigger sacrifices than us and we need to do our part, too.”


Breaking Banner

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham self-quarantines after possible virus exposure at Mar-a-Lago

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has voluntarily quarantined herself at home over concerns that she may have the novel coronavirus.

The White House told The New York Post that Grisham is working from home out of "an abundance of caution."

According to the report, Grisham had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece came in contact with the same Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI

— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus crisis exposes horrible truths about America’s health system

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and just about the only official in the Trump administration trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus, said last Thursday: “The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now … It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

While we’re at it, let’s admit something more basic. The system would be failing even under a halfway competent president. The dirty little secret, which will soon become apparent to all, is that there is no real public health system in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
