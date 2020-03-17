Quantcast
Connect with us

Doctors are self-isolating from their families so they can keep working

Published

1 min ago

on

Emory University epidemiologist and health services researcher Dr. Rachel Patzer, PhD revealed that she moved her husband, a medical doctor, out of the house to help keep their family safe.

In a tragic thread on Twitter, Patzer said that her husband is actively coming in contact with coronavirus patients. While he’s practicing safety, to protect their family, he’ll be crashing above their garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a 3 week-old newborn and 2 young kids and just can’t risk it,” said Patzer. “It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities.”

She’s sharing in the fear and anxiety many Americans face. She’s worried about the health and wellness of her spouse, while being forced to care for children alone.

Patzer went on to shame the fools making things worse by partying in bars and clubs.

“It is difficult to see pictures of all the people at bars and restaurants, socializing, making play dates, and ignoring social distancing recommendations when I know my husband and many other healthcare workers are risking their lives to treat more sick patients,” she wrote. “Please, take this pandemic seriously. I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded. And already we are seeing the strain. Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing.”

Read her full thread at Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump whines his critics aren’t ‘playing fair’ after reporter calls out his partisan attacks

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

During a press conference this morning to address the growing coronavirus health crisis, President Trump was asked by ABC's Jonathan Karl about his recent comments where he called on American's to "put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together" to fight the spread of the virus. Karl then pointed to Trump's subsequent tweets where he attacked state governors and other public figures.

"Are you going to set the example for this?" Karl asked.

"I only do that when I have to respond ... and I will continue to do that," Trump replied. "If they're not gonna play fair -- because you know they have the media on their side and I don't, I just have me -- and if they're not gonna play fair, I'm gonna do that. If they are gonna play fair, there's gonna be nobody better than Donald Trump in terms of bipartisanship."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Inside the shocking pro-Trump Facebook group where first responders call coronavirus a hoax

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

In a 27,000-member private Facebook group for first responders who support President Donald Trump, firefighters and paramedics have posted thousands of comments in recent weeks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic that they are responsible for helping to handle.

Posts in the group, which is called IAFF Union Firefighters for Trump and has been endorsed by Trump, scoffed at the seriousness of the virus, echoing false assertions by Trump and his allies comparing it to the seasonal flu. “Every election year has a disease,” read one meme, purporting to be written on a doctor’s office whiteboard. “This is a viral-pneumonia being hyped as The Black Plague before an election.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US ‘only about 11 days behind’ repeating the coronavirus devastation being felt by Italy: Lab director

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Business Insider, federal health authorities in the U.S. have maybe a week to get their arms around how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that is swiftly spreading throughout the country if they hope to avoid the fate of Italy which recently saw almost 370 virus-related deaths in just one day.

In interviews and writings, health experts are raising alarms at the slow pace of mitigating the expansion of the virus that is bringing the country to a near halt.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image