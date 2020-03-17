Doctors are self-isolating from their families so they can keep working

Emory University epidemiologist and health services researcher Dr. Rachel Patzer, PhD revealed that she moved her husband, a medical doctor, out of the house to help keep their family safe.

In a tragic thread on Twitter, Patzer said that her husband is actively coming in contact with coronavirus patients. While he’s practicing safety, to protect their family, he’ll be crashing above their garage.

“We have a 3 week-old newborn and 2 young kids and just can’t risk it,” said Patzer. “It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities.”

She’s sharing in the fear and anxiety many Americans face. She’s worried about the health and wellness of her spouse, while being forced to care for children alone.

Patzer went on to shame the fools making things worse by partying in bars and clubs.

“It is difficult to see pictures of all the people at bars and restaurants, socializing, making play dates, and ignoring social distancing recommendations when I know my husband and many other healthcare workers are risking their lives to treat more sick patients,” she wrote. “Please, take this pandemic seriously. I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded. And already we are seeing the strain. Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing.”

Read her full thread at Twitter.