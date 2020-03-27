‘Don’t be a cutie-pie’: Trump attacks ABC News for asking if he will provide enough ventilators

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter during Friday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House.

It started when ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked Trump about the lack of ventilators available to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

“Will everyone who needs one be able to get a ventilator?” Karl asked.

But Trump, despite his bluster, refused to promise there would be enough ventilators.

Instead, Trump lashed out at Karl for asking the question.

“Don’t be a cutie-pie,” Trump lectured.

JON KARL: So everybody who needs a ventilator will be able to get one? TRUMP: "Look, don't be a cutie pie. 'Everyone who needs one'- nobody's ever done what we've done. Nobody's done anything like we've been able to do. Everything I took over was a mess. It was a broken country" pic.twitter.com/5eN8Q3pzrA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020