Dr. Fauci promises he wasn’t fired — and says he will be at the next coronavirus briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

Americans have been concerned that President Donald Trump fired Dr. Anthony Fauci from the coronavirus task force, or worried he was sick since he hasn’t been on the stage of the White house COVID-19 briefing.

He appeared with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN Sunday night as part of the CNN/Facebook Global Town Hall, where people could ask questions. One question was where Fauci has been.

“Well, the reason is that I had some really important stuff that I needed to do back at the NIH, which is my real original day job,” he told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “Also, they want to just get different perspectives up there.”

Sunday afternoon, Trump had the surgeon general, White House economist Peter Navarro along with the president and vice president.

“I will be on tomorrow,” Fauci promised. “I’m told that I’m going to be at the press conference tomorrow. But you’re right. A lot of people were concerned, a, that I’m sick, that I died, or that the president is angry with me—none of the above. I’m fine, and I’ll be back. I just really had some important work regarding the vaccine and the drug situation that I really needed to be physically present with my team at the NIH, which have important things to do. And it kind of conflicted with when the press conference was. It was really a very innocent thing. I’ll be back tomorrow.”

