Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Fauci says he sees ‘glimmers’ that social distancing is working

Published

4 mins ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, revealed on Tuesday that there is early evidence that social distancing is helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re starting to see glimmers that [social distancing] is actually having some dampening effect,” Fauci said during an appearance on CNN. “That does not take away from the seriousness… we clearly are seeing cases going up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We haven’t seen it yet,” he noted. “We’re just pushing on the mitigation hoping that we do see that turn around.”

According to the doctor, a “decrease in deaths” will not come until the infection rate begins to level off.

“What we’re starting to see right now is just the inklings and I don’t want to put too much stock on it because you don’t want to get overconfident,” he explained. “You just want to keep pushing what you’re doing. You’re starting to see that the daily increases are not in that steep incline, they’re starting to be able to possibly flatten out.”

Fauci also said that there is evidence that younger Americans could be at higher risk than initially thought.

“We are starting to see young individuals in their 30s and their 40s who have no underlying condition that would pre-dispose them to complications who are getting very seriously ill requiring intensive care,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked document details how coronavirus stimulus package could be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Business Insider has obtained a 39-page document crafted by Democrats that details how they think the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package might be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration.

According to the document, the Department of Health and Human Services should review hospital reimbursement applications on a "rolling basis" as they come in to "get money into the health system as quickly as possible."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Navy captain pleads for help in extraordinary letter as coronavirus explodes on his aircraft carrier

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The captain of the nuclear aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt is begging for help while the coronavirus quickly spreads among the crew.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that between 150 and 200 sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 on the carrier of more than 4,000. Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a four-page letter begging the Navy for help while they're docked in Guam.

“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” Crozier wrote, according to the Chronicle. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Utter train wreck’: Brutal report outlines how many things the federal government got wrong about the coronavirus pandemic

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Politico on Tuesday published a damning bullet-point list of past Trump administration talking points about the COVID-19 pandemic and showed how all of them have fallen apart in a matter of mere days.

"You'd be forgiven, in this time of trouble and distress, for wondering whether your federal government has a handle on this pandemic, or if it’s a complete and utter train wreck," the publication wrote before proceeding to dissect multiple Trump administration falsehoods about the spread of the disease.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image