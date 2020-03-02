Quantcast
Connect with us

Economist who predicted 2008 crash says coronavirus will send Trump’s 2020 campaign down in flames

Published

16 mins ago

on

Nouriel Roubini, the economist who earned the nickname “Dr. Doom” for his accurate predictions of the 2008 financial crisis, believes that the spread of coronavirus will tank the stock market and cost President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

Per Business Insider, Roubini told German newspaper Der Spiegel that he expects the virus will cause the stock market to drop by as much as 40 percent this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

When that happens, Trump will lose his top talking point about the purported “greatest economy ever” and his reelection campaign will go down in flames, the economist predicted. What’s more, he said that Trump’s campaign was toast no matter who wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“The Democratic field is poor, but Trump is dead,” he said.

Roubini also said he’s seen fears about coronavirus already impacting his local economy.

“I live in New York City, and people there are hardly going to restaurants, cinemas, or theaters,” he said. “If it comes, we are totally f*cked.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senator Martha McSally annihilated by her voters in reviews for her Senate offices

Published

1 min ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was appointed to fill the seat of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) after his recent death. In just two years, McSally has garnered some unfortunate reviews by her constituents back home.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘People are going to die’: Trump trashed for ‘sitting in front of the TV’ and whining about Fox News amid coronavirus outbreak

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

In an attack on his favorite news network today, President Trump took to Twitter and slammed Fox News for "working hard" to promote the "radical left."

"@FoxNews is working hard pushing the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats," Trump tweeted. "They want to be, unlike their competitors, @CNN & MSDNC (Comcast), Fair & Balanced. When will they ever learn. The Radical Left never even gave @FoxNews permission to partake in their low rated debates!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1234519726702956545

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Economist who predicted 2008 crash says coronavirus will send Trump’s 2020 campaign down in flames

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

Nouriel Roubini, the economist who earned the nickname "Dr. Doom" for his accurate predictions of the 2008 financial crisis, believes that the spread of coronavirus will tank the stock market and cost President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

Per Business Insider, Roubini told German newspaper Der Spiegel that he expects the virus will cause the stock market to drop by as much as 40 percent this year.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image