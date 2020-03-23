Quantcast
Connect with us

Epidemiologist predicts recurring COVID-19 lockdowns for months — here’s why

Published

1 min ago

on

In an interview with Business Insider, an epidemiologist attached to Hong Kong University warned that sporadic governmental lockdowns may become a fact of life for months to come until researchers come up with a bullet-proof COVID-19 vaccine.

As multiple states in the United States go into lockdown status by order of their respective governors in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Ben Cowling explained that more lockdowns should be expected if and when future virus outbreaks flare up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A boomerang effect could occur, Cowling said, as residents emerge from their homes, go to work, take their children to school, and go shopping,” Business Insider reports. “There are two ways the virus could take hold again. First, a small number of Chinese residents who were under lockdown might still have the virus when restrictions lift but not know they’re sick. Those people could then spread it, starting a new wave of infection. Second, international travelers could bring the virus back into the country.”

“They can shut down for a month, but then when they reopen, they’re still going to have an epidemic starting again, and I don’t see the long-term plan for those locations. Are they going to just cycle? Just down one month in every three months?”Cowling stated, with the report noting “Epidemiologists project that between 40-70% of the population will get the coronavirus by the time the pandemic subsides.”

Backing up Cowling’s prediction, Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine stated, “I think this idea … that if you close schools and shut restaurants for a couple of weeks, you solve the problem and get back to normal life — that’s not what’s going to happen,” before adding, “The main message that isn’t getting across to a lot of people is just how long we might be in this for.”

According to researchers, “Once residents emerge from lockdown and start to be in close contact once again, the virus will be able to more easily circulate among people who haven’t contracted it yet — which could be between 30-60% of the population. Some case studies suggest people can get the virus more than once.”

 Case in point, Taiwan’s health minister, Chen Shih-chung announced on Monday, “We held firm to block the first wave of infection, but a new wave is coming, so everyone should cooperate with disease prevention efforts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Top Trump official told America that coronavirus would be good for the economy — weeks before all hell broke loose

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary predicted the coronavirus would boost the U.S. economy -- even after an administration briefing prompted some lawmakers to dump some of their stock holdings.

Wilbur Ross, who heads the Commerce Department, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Jan. 30 that the viral outbreak would bring jobs back to North America from China, where the outbreak was first detected.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scorches Susan Collins’s ‘crocodile tears’ after Dems reject McConnell’s slush fund bill

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday dropped the hammer on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) after she went on an angry rant against Democrats who rejected the Senate GOP's stimulus bill.

Reacting to Collins calling Democrats "disgraceful" for voting down the stimulus bill on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the Maine senator's own record to show that she's not serious about fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"Susan Collins can keep her crocodile tears," she wrote. "She voted and fought HARD to strip pandemic prep funding. She helped drive the lack of preparation that we had leading up to this."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘How’s the blood money?’ Stock-dumping GOP senator faces brutal backlash after accusing Dems of undermining country’s ‘health’

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Just days after she made headlines for dumping millions in stock after a private, all-senators briefing on the coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) took to Twitter and accused Democrats of putting their agenda "before the health and well-being of the American people."

"They voted against advancing relief to hardworking families, hospitals, small businesses and their employees," Loeffler wrote. "Now is a time for unity and swift action, not politics as usual."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image