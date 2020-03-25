Eric Trump gets reminded over and over of his dad’s COVID-19 failures: ‘Where are the masks? Where are the ventilators?’
Eric Trump ventured outside the Fox News media bubble and got a sustained dose of fact-checking.
The president’s younger son complained about a headline that highlighted “stunning” results from a poll finding 60 percent of respondents trusted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Why is this “stunning?” @realDonaldTrump has done an incredible job. The subtle nastiness of this headline combined with choice of picture tells you all you need to know about the #MainstreamMedia. Shame on you @Mediaite https://t.co/R7ZW8CH5kx
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 25, 2020
While Eric Trump was surprised by the headline, many other social media users were more surprised by the results — and bombarded him with reminders of his father’s failures.
He's done a piss-poor awful job.
He's made empty promises and ignored the threat for weeks. Where are the 1 million tests? He's acting like a thug in withholding aid to hard hit communities.
As the body count (now 800+ grows) that's all on Trump.
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) March 25, 2020
Doctors. Nurses. Police. Firefighters. Grocery Store Employees. Pharmacy store emaployees. Truck Drivers. Sanitation employees. These are the hero’s. Not your ego hunting dad. #yourefailingus45
— paul-e-d (@pedavi) March 25, 2020
Where's the masks?
Where's the ventilators?
Your fathers actions only really makes sense if you look at it like he's trying to kill us.
— Brick Chimney (@ChickBrimney) March 25, 2020
This is stunning because the policies and acts Trump is pursuing will result in the deaths of 1-10% of that 60% – – both directly from covid-19, and from other diseases and conditions that will lack treatment resources due to this pandemic.
— EliseV (@EliseViksaas) March 25, 2020
Incredible? He called the virus a hoax, ignored it & golfed, for days. He could hv mobilized early & supplies now be available. He's lied abt treatments, & possible cures. He's praised himself while never offering comfort to the sick & dying.
Go back to licking ur own a$$, kid.
— Frankman, Smash! (@FrankmanSmash) March 25, 2020
Trump has done an incredible job of getting MSM to provide hours of coverage daily for his lies.
— 🌊🇺🇸Carrie Sweet🇺🇸🌊 (@CarrieSweet2017) March 25, 2020
It’s stunning because those of us living in reality cannot understand that number.
— Ordinary Citizen Linda🇺🇸 (@LindaOrdinary) March 25, 2020
Every person who wants a test and can't get one, every nurse who needs a mask and can't get one, every dying patient who needs a ventilator and can't get one is a failure of your father
This is the largest federal failure since 9-11
— Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) March 25, 2020
Yes, I too think minimizing the danger for two months, calling it a hoax, and doing nothing to stockpile masks, distribute tests, or really much of anything is 'incredible.'
Just probably not in the sense that you mean it.
— Corey Hill (@NewsCHill) March 25, 2020
Blood on your hands.
— Alice Chamber does not give a shit. (@AliceMChamber) March 25, 2020
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) March 25, 2020
— TrashRat (@trashytrashrat) March 25, 2020