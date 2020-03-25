Eric Trump gets reminded over and over of his dad’s COVID-19 failures: ‘Where are the masks? Where are the ventilators?’

Eric Trump ventured outside the Fox News media bubble and got a sustained dose of fact-checking.

The president’s younger son complained about a headline that highlighted “stunning” results from a poll finding 60 percent of respondents trusted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Why is this “stunning?” @realDonaldTrump has done an incredible job. The subtle nastiness of this headline combined with choice of picture tells you all you need to know about the #MainstreamMedia. Shame on you @Mediaite https://t.co/R7ZW8CH5kx — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 25, 2020

While Eric Trump was surprised by the headline, many other social media users were more surprised by the results — and bombarded him with reminders of his father’s failures.

He's done a piss-poor awful job. He's made empty promises and ignored the threat for weeks. Where are the 1 million tests? He's acting like a thug in withholding aid to hard hit communities. As the body count (now 800+ grows) that's all on Trump. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) March 25, 2020

Doctors. Nurses. Police. Firefighters. Grocery Store Employees. Pharmacy store emaployees. Truck Drivers. Sanitation employees. These are the hero’s. Not your ego hunting dad. #yourefailingus45 — paul-e-d (@pedavi) March 25, 2020

Where's the masks?

Where's the ventilators? Your fathers actions only really makes sense if you look at it like he's trying to kill us. — Brick Chimney (@ChickBrimney) March 25, 2020

This is stunning because the policies and acts Trump is pursuing will result in the deaths of 1-10% of that 60% – – both directly from covid-19, and from other diseases and conditions that will lack treatment resources due to this pandemic. — EliseV (@EliseViksaas) March 25, 2020

Incredible? He called the virus a hoax, ignored it & golfed, for days. He could hv mobilized early & supplies now be available. He's lied abt treatments, & possible cures. He's praised himself while never offering comfort to the sick & dying. Go back to licking ur own a$$, kid. — Frankman, Smash! (@FrankmanSmash) March 25, 2020

Trump has done an incredible job of getting MSM to provide hours of coverage daily for his lies. — 🌊🇺🇸Carrie Sweet🇺🇸🌊 (@CarrieSweet2017) March 25, 2020

It’s stunning because those of us living in reality cannot understand that number. — Ordinary Citizen Linda🇺🇸 (@LindaOrdinary) March 25, 2020

Every person who wants a test and can't get one, every nurse who needs a mask and can't get one, every dying patient who needs a ventilator and can't get one is a failure of your father This is the largest federal failure since 9-11 — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) March 25, 2020

Yes, I too think minimizing the danger for two months, calling it a hoax, and doing nothing to stockpile masks, distribute tests, or really much of anything is 'incredible.' Just probably not in the sense that you mean it. — Corey Hill (@NewsCHill) March 25, 2020

Blood on your hands. — Alice Chamber does not give a shit. (@AliceMChamber) March 25, 2020

