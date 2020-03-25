Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump gets reminded over and over of his dad’s COVID-19 failures: ‘Where are the masks? Where are the ventilators?’

Published

1 min ago

on

Eric Trump ventured outside the Fox News media bubble and got a sustained dose of fact-checking.

The president’s younger son complained about a headline that highlighted “stunning” results from a poll finding 60 percent of respondents trusted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Eric Trump was surprised by the headline, many other social media users were more surprised by the results — and bombarded him with reminders of his father’s failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Oligarchs are running the White House’: Trump called Wall Street just before ‘back to work’ remarks

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hosted a private conference call Tuesday morning with several billionaire Wall Street and hedge fund titans just hours before the president said he hopes to "have the country opened up" and "get people back to work" by Easter—even as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Among the most prominent executives on the call—which was joined by Vice President Mike Pence—were Ken Griffin, billionaire CEO of Citadel; Stephen Schwarzman, billionaire CEO of the Blackstone Group; and Paul Tudor Jones, billionaire co-founder of Just Capital. The firms represented on the Tuesday morning call collectively manage hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving publication pitches ‘voluntary infection’ as ‘outside the box’ solution to COVID-19 pandemic

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

The Federalist, a right-wing publication that is one of President Donald Trump's most reliable defenders, has published an editorial that advocates deliberately spreading the coronavirus in a "controlled" manner as part of a strategy to end the pandemic more quickly.

The editorial, written by an Oregon-based dermatologist named Douglas Perednia, argues that social distancing will do too much harm to America's economy, and that more "outside the box" measures are required to curb the disease.

The solution, he writes, is controlled voluntary infection.

"CVI involves allowing people at low risk for severe complications to deliberately contract COVID-19 in a socially and medically responsible way so they become immune to the disease," he writes. "People who are immune cannot pass on the disease to others."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This isn’t true’: Trump blasted for lying about doing ‘far more’ COVID-19 testing than any other nation

Published

55 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a tweet claiming that the U.S. "has done far more 'testing' than any other nation."

"In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span," Trump wrote.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242824631230308353

According to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Trump is lying.

"This isn’t true; and there are few things more dangerous than a president or top official saying something like this to a scared public," she tweeted while highlighting Trump's tweet. "Most people still can’t get tests."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image