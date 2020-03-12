Europe furious over Trump’s unilateral travel ban
European officials reacted with surprise and anger Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed a trans-Atlantic travel ban they fear will wound economies already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump closed US arrivals to travelers from the Schengen border-free zone — which does not include Britain and Ireland — in what he said was an “aggressive” effort to contain the spread of the often deadly disease.
But European leaders argue that their scientific advice suggests travel restrictions are ineffective when the virus is already present almost worldwide, and lamented that they had not been consulted.
The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said.
“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” the presidents of the European Commission and European Council said.
“The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus,” they insisted.
Earlier, Michel had made it clear that what Brussels fears most is the economic hit from the ban, and he promised that EU experts would meet quickly. “Economic disruption must be avoided,” he said.
The Schengen zone includes most EU member states along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland — but not Britain, Ireland, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria or Cyprus.
Trump said the ban on travellers from the zone would come into effect at midnight Friday, and would not affect US citizens returning from Europe.
Trump briefly caused alarm as he announced that a “tremendous amount of trade and cargo” would also be banned, forcing officials to clarify the measures would apply only to humans, not goods.
Despite the White House walking back this threat, the travel ban itself could hit airlines, travel firms and global businesses hard, and Asian and European markets plummeted on the news.
– ‘Social distancing’ –
In Brussels, European officials and diplomats were furious.
“If he wants the EU to be the culprit, so be it. It’s erratic, unilateral and creates a lot of problems that are unnecessary,” one envoy fumed.
“Trump is simply kicking a man when he’s down. He wants to appear to be in control, but in seven days it will be clear that he is not,” he said, referring to the spread of the disease in America.
“This is going to be serious. What airlines will still exist when this is all over?”
Even Britain, which has left the EU and is itself exempt from Trump’s ban for now, expressed concern.
“With regard to flight bans, we are always guided by the science as we make our decisions here,” finance minister Rishi Sunak told BBC radio.
“The advice we are getting is that there isn’t evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the spread of the infection.”
The World Health Organization describes the novel coronavirus outbreak as a “controllable pandemic” and European countries — working with the EU — are scrambling to coordinate a response.
But the 27 EU members are not all suffering to the same degree and their responses have differed, with some imposing or advising draconian lockdowns and others caution.
Italy has put much of its population on lockdown, closing bars, restaurants and all shops apart from groceries and pharmacies. Several countries have imposed similar if less sweeping measures.
On Thursday, Ireland became the latest EU member to ask its citizens for sacrifices and “social distancing”.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said “schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow”, as would cultural institutions.
But the EU response has been far for unified, despite calls for solidarity from several leaders, and member states are waiting for von der Leyen’s commission to announce plans to “prop up” their economies on Friday.
Trump triggers market rupture with European flight ban
Global markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and further straining ties with the continent.
Travellers also scrambled to rebook flights to beat the Friday 12 midnight deadline when European flights will be banned from landing in the US.
Trump ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, responding to mounting pressure to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life.
Expert demolishes Trump’s plan to fight coronavirus with travel bans
On CNN Thursday, national security analyst Lisa Monaco emphatically stated that President Donald Trump's European travel ban will not work to contain coronavirus.
"It was confusing last night, in fact the president said basically all travel from Europe and then DHS had to clarify that it wasn't meant to be Americans returning home ... we just had the vice president on, there is going to be a two-week self-quarantine for people — Americans coming back," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Is this effective? Is this the best thing they can do right now to contain this virus?"
"It is not the best thing they can do right now to contain this virus," said Monaco, who also serves on former Vice President Joe Biden's coronavirus preparation team. "Look, travel restrictions may slow the pace of this spread here. But the reality is that the disease is here. It is already here. And it is expanding exponentially from what we have seen thus far, but we have only looked at the tip of the iceberg. Two weeks ago, there were 15 cases in this country. One week ago there was a little over 100 cases in this country. Today, you're reporting over 1200 cases ... that's based on just a small level of testing that we have done. So I don't think the travel restrictions are the panacea here, nor is labeling it a foreign virus."
How does the coronavirus test work? 5 questions answered
The U.S. government is fighting to contain and slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is central to these efforts. Molecular biologist and viral researcher Maureen Ferran answers some basic questions about how these diagnostic tests work – and if there are enough to go around.Who gets tested for the virus?
Currently there are two main reasons someone would be tested for the coronavirus: having symptoms or exposure to an infected person.
The main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. These look a lot like the flu and the common cold, so it takes a physician to determine if testing for the virus is necessary.