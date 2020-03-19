Quantcast
Evangelical pastor calls out Trump's rhetoric for promoting 'hatred against Asians'

1 min ago

Although Mainland China is no longer the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and his supporters in right-wing media continue to use rhetoric like “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan virus.” And Eugene Cho, an evangelical pastor based in Seattle, is calling him out for it.

In a March 16 tweet, Trump posted: “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”

But by that point, most of the coronavirus related-deaths had occurred outside of Mainland China — and Europe had become the new coronavirus epicenter.

Cho, responding to the misleading “Chinese virus” reference in Trump’s tweet, responded, “Mr. President: This is not acceptable. Calling it the ‘Chinese virus’ only instigates blame, racism, and hatred against Asians — here and abroad. We need leadership that speaks clearly against racism; leadership that brings the nation and world together. Not further divides.”

The pastor, who was born in Korea but moved to the United States when he was six, also tweeted, “Listen, I want President Trump to succeed. We have a national and global health crisis. We NEED him to succeed. But while I can’t speak for all Asians, I’m navigating not just the health crisis…but the reality of racism and anger against Asians.”

Figures published by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon show hard coronavirus has been hitting countries other than Mainland China. Worldwide, the death toll from coronavirus had reached 7,866 — and while well over 3,100 people had died in Mainland China, other figures ranging from 2,503 deaths in Italy to 988 deaths in Iran to 509 deaths in Spain and 148 in France.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump's bumbling epidemic ineptitude has given China a golden opportunity

22 mins ago

March 19, 2020

We know that the coronavirus pandemic originated in China. Indeed, President Trump has begun calling it the "Chinese virus," a rhetorical device that smacks of racism or xenophobia. This does not mean, however, that the U.S. will necessarily emerge from this crisis as the stronger superpower. Indeed, early signs point to China potentially winning the propaganda war as the Trump administration makes a number of missteps.

China has sent doctors, masks and ventilators to afflicted areas of Europe over the past few days as part of a larger effort to depict itself as being at the forefront of the humanitarian response to the outbreak. World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China's aid to Italy as a "heartwarming example of solidarity," while Italy's ambassador to the European Union contrasted China's efficiency with the EU's incompetence. China now appears to have outlasted the worst of the coronavirus epidemic, with the number of new cases dropping sharply and life beginning to return to normal.

The darkly cynical reason Trump and the GOP insist on calling Covid-19 the 'Chinese virus'

29 mins ago

March 19, 2020

As conservative media figures and Republicans pivot from their failed strategy of downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, they're adopting a deeply cynical new ploy to help manage perceptions of the growing outbreak.

Along with President Donald Trump, many right-wing personalities are insisting on referring to the pathogen as the "Chinese virus" or the "Wuhan virus," which refers to the city in China where the first tracked outbreak of the virus occurred.

A reporter pressed Trump on Wednesday for an explanation of this terminology.

"You keep calling this the 'Chinese virus,'" she said at the day's White House press briefing. "There are reports of dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese-Americans in this country. Your own aide, [Health and Human Services] Secretary [Alex] Azar, says he does not use this term. He says, 'Ethnicity does not cause the virus.' Why do you keep using this? A lot of people say it's racist."

Why nationwide voting by mail isn't a silver bullet in a pandemic

31 mins ago

March 19, 2020

Before the COVID-19 virus upended the 2020 election—where several states delayed presidential primaries, sparking fears that the Trump White House could seek to postpone the November election—Michigan was seeing absentee voting increase in its primary after passing election reforms via a 2018 ballot measure.

“It is a success,” said Roz Kimbrough, Detroit Department of Elections senior training specialist. “We have seven satellite offices for the Detroit municipality that we opened up to accommodate this overflow beyond just going out to the precincts and voting directly in their area—giving them availability to vote absentee.”

