‘Everybody knows that’: Trump snaps at reporter during COVID-19 briefing for saying the economy is grinding to a halt

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump finally acknowledged that the economy was failing amid the coronavirus crisis.

During his Thursday briefing, Trump began when the market was at 244 and it began falling the moment he started speaking. It didn’t move up again until after he walked off stage.

“The worst-case scenario, we will have terrible job numbers,” Trump confessed. “If we can get this thing wrapped up and finished earlier, things will go very nicely. One of the things, one of the elements that’s being worked on very much on the hill is — keep the jobs going, so when we do get rid of the virus, we’re going to be able to just really I think go like a rocket. I think the economy will be fantastic. Now, when he said that, he was using that as the ultimate bad outcome. I don’t think anybody believes that’s going to happen.”

“The economy has essentially ground to a halt,” a reporter began his question.

Thanks for telling us, we appreciate it,” Trump snapped.

“Stores have closed. Travel has slowed down,” the reporter continued.

“Go ahead, what’s the rest of your question,” Trump said waving around. “We know that. Everyone in the room knows that.”

“The question is, how long should those who are either not working right now or business owners who have to make critical decisions, how long should they expect the state of affairs as it stands, at this moment,” he asked.

“We’ll be able to tell you that, I think, in the very near future,” Trump said, dismissing him.

It’s day 50 since the first person in the United States got Coronaivurs.

See the video below:

