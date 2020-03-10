Quantcast
Trump ‘stunned’ his own officials by announcing he’d unveil economic plan that doesn’t exist: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday said that he’d be holding a press conference on Tuesday in which he’d outline his plan to combat the economic damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s just one problem: CNBC reports that there actually is no plan yet.

Trump administration officials are telling the network that “the White House is not ready to roll out specific economic proposals in its response to the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak,” despite Trump’s declaration that these proposals would be rolled out on Tuesday.

In fact, sources tell CNBC that “some officials were stunned by Trump’s claim Monday that he would hold a press conference Tuesday to announce an economic plan,” and one official tells the network that Trump’s declaration “was news to everyone on the inside.”

Another official tells CNBC that the economic proposals are “not there right now,” while adding that “a lot of details need to be worked out.”

Trump has floated a payroll tax cut to benefit workers and perhaps lower pressure on companies who might otherwise lay off workers, although he hasn’t laid out any concrete measures just yet.


White House in chaos as staffers argue over COVID-19 response and blame Mike Pence’s leadership: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's White House has turned into a hotbed of finger-pointing and squabbling as the coronavirus pandemic outraces the administration's ability to quash it.

Among other issues is the apparent inability of Vice President Mike Pence's office to get a handle on its priorities as the epidemic spreads disrupting daily life in the U.S. and deaths mount.

The report states, "The White House descended into a flurry of recriminations and meetings on Monday as staffers quarreled over how to control a deepening public health and economic crisis."

The presidency is an actual job — this idiot can’t do it

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Steven Wright, the great surrealist comedian, once inadvertently described how the last several weeks, if not the last three years, have felt to so many of us.

This article was originally published at Salon

On his 1985 "I Have a Pony" concert album, Wright joked about the sensation of leaning too far back in his chair, but catching himself at the last second just before falling over backward. "I feel like that all the time," Wright added. We've all done it at one point or another, and we're all familiar with that momentary adrenaline rush of out-of-control panic.

‘Faith-healing’ megachurch cancels hospital sessions over coronavirus fears

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

A megachurch in California that regularly conducts "faith-healing" sessions at local hospitals apparently doesn't believe the power of prayer is strong enough to cure coronavirus.

The Bethel Church in Redding, California, which serves as the spiritual home to an estimated 6,300 weekly worshipers, announced this week that it is canceling its regularly scheduled visits to hospitals as fears of the coronavirus pandemic take hold.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Bethel Church believes that its followers' prayers are capable of not only healing sick people but also "raising the dead." Now, however, the church is "advising the faithful to wash their hands, urging those who feel sick to stay home, canceling missionary trips and advising its faith healers to stay away from local hospitals."

