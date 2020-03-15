Ex-Wisconsin sheriff goes off in expletive-laden rant about coronavirus as an ‘orchestrated attempt to destroy capitalism’

Former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin sheriff David Clarke Jr. pushed a new coronavirus conspiracy theory on Twitter Sunday.

According to the right-wing pundit, “it is now evident that this is an orchestrated attempt to destroy CAPITALISM. First sports, then schools and finally commercial businesses. Time to RISE UP and push back. Bars and restaurants should defy the order. Let people decide if they want to go out.”

His comment came in response to a story from Axios about states ordering restaurants and bars to close except for delivery and takeout.

The former sheriff then went off on an expletive-laden rant.

“I am TIRED of all this, “we have to err on the side of caution” BULL SH*T. WE HAVE TO GET BACK TO REASONABLENESS DAMMIT. It’s the DAMN FLU. Stop being afraid and start being SENSIBLE. WASH YOUR FUCK*NG HANDS! STOP BUYING TOILET PAPER. DO YOU FUC*ING HEAR ME????”

