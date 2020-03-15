Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Wisconsin sheriff goes off in expletive-laden rant about coronavirus as an ‘orchestrated attempt to destroy capitalism’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin sheriff David Clarke Jr. pushed a new coronavirus conspiracy theory on Twitter Sunday.

According to the right-wing pundit, “it is now evident that this is an orchestrated attempt to destroy CAPITALISM. First sports, then schools and finally commercial businesses. Time to RISE UP and push back. Bars and restaurants should defy the order. Let people decide if they want to go out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His comment came in response to a story from Axios about states ordering restaurants and bars to close except for delivery and takeout.

The former sheriff then went off on an expletive-laden rant.

“I am TIRED of all this, “we have to err on the side of caution” BULL SH*T. WE HAVE TO GET BACK TO REASONABLENESS DAMMIT. It’s the DAMN FLU. Stop being afraid and start being SENSIBLE. WASH YOUR FUCK*NG HANDS! STOP BUYING TOILET PAPER. DO YOU FUC*ING HEAR ME????”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Creationist museum agrees to close for coronavirus — after saying they’re ‘clean’ enough to stay open

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

The creationist museum, Ark Encounter, denies the age of the Earth, thinks Jesus Christ existed with the dinosaurs and a slew of other false scientific narratives. But after announcing that they would stay open because they prize cleanliness, as cited in The Bible, there was a considerable response, Patheos' "The Friendly Atheist" wrote.

"Answers in Genesis and its biblical attractions, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, have always placed a very high standard on cleanliness and sanitation at all its facilities and offices, which assists in illness prevention," a statement from Ark Encounters said before ultimately changing their position. "In fact, in guest surveys, the cleanliness of our attractions is consistently rated as "excellent" by an overwhelming percentage of our guests."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Public health expert: Don’t panic and stop hoarding the toilet paper

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

In recent weeks a number of alarming stories have circulated suggesting that "You're Likely to Get the Coronavirus," as an article from the Atlantic put it. That story reported that Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch predicted that "some 40 to 70 percent of people around the world will be infected" within the coming year, though "many will have mild disease, or may be asymptomatic." What's more, a comment in The Lancet calculated that "approximately 60% of the population would become infected."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Apocalyptic’: Trump’s xenophobic travel ban causes chaos at US airports

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

International arrivals at US airports were thrown into chaos Saturday night as the Trump administration’s poorly arranged coronavirus screenings began for travelers returning from Europe.

Angry tweets pointed the blame at Trump officials for causing the massive lines pushing tens of thousands of people close together for hours - the exact opposite of the recommended social distancing for stopping the spread of coronavirus.

https://twitter.com/tracysefl/status/1238991062112354304

Paige Hardy, an American student who left behind her graduate studies in London because she feared a broader travel ban, said a series of confusing announcements in the air and upon landing in Dallas led to alarm on the plane late Saturday. She posted a video on Twitter of travelers being asked to raise their hands if they had been in mainland Europe. Because of the delay, she also missed her connecting flight.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out