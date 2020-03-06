Facebook removes Trump ad disguised as census message
Facebook has taken down an ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign which critics said misled people into believing it was an official message about the US census.
The ads encouraged readers to “take the official 2020 Congressional District Census,” but clicking on the messages directed users to a Trump campaign website.
Facebook has been under pressure from activists who have said its hand-off policy on political messages enables the proliferation of misinformation.
But the leading social network has also said that as part of its fact-checking operation it would take down any ads or posts which mislead users about the census being conducted this year.
“There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official US Census and this is an example of those being enforced,” Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry.
The ads directed users to a survey asking people’s views of Trump as well as their age, name, and contact information, and then appealed for a donation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out at Facebook on Thursday for allowing the ads, saying they were misleading users.
“This is, on the part of Facebook, a robust, unacceptable interference in the Census,” Pelosi said before Facebook’s removal of the messages.
Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, who worked with Facebook on its census policies, said the social network confirmed the removal of the ads.
“While we’re gratified that Facebook shut down Trump’s attempt to sow confusion about how and when to participate in the 2020 Census, it’s disturbing that the ads weren’t immediately removed,” Gupta said in a statement.
“The company has done its civic obligation by removing these deceptive ads.”
Gupta said she received an email from Facebook confirming the removal, following a report on the ads on the Popular Information news website.
AFP currently works with Facebook’s third party fact-checking program in more than 30 countries and 10 languages.
Under the program, content rated “false” is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it, and if someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading.
2020 Election
Just a quarter of registered voters in Texas participated in the 2020 presidential primary
More than 4 million Texans voted in the 2020 presidential primary election, with turnout among Democratic voters just barely surpassing Republican turnout.
For the first time since 2008, more Texans voted in the Democratic presidential primary than in the Republican primary — but just barely.
With all polling places tallied Thursday, Democrats had cast 2,076,046 votes in the pitched contest to take on President Donald Trump in November. Meanwhile, Republicans cast 2,008,385 votes in the presidential contest. Overall, a small majority of votes — 2,071,745 — came during early voting, and 2,012,686 were cast on election day, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office.
2020 Election
Yale psychiatrist: Trump is ‘putting lives at risk’ with coronavirus — and Pence is ‘enabling’ him
President Trump's preoccupation with his own image amid the spread of the coronavirus is "putting lives at risk" and Vice President Pence is only "enabling" him, Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee told Salon in an interview this week.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Lee is a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine who also teaches at Yale Law School and has spent the last three years urging Congress to respond more forcefully to the dangers posed by what she sees as the president's deteriorating mental health. Lee, who consults widely with state and foreign governments on public health approaches to violence prevention, urged the House Judiciary Committee to include a panel of mental health experts during Trump's impeachment and called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold of the president.
2020 Election
Trump admits he’ll be ‘cutting’ Social Security — but here’s what he really revealed
During a Fox News town hall Thursday night, President Donald Trump finally admitted what many have long feared — that he plans to push for serious cuts to entitlements, which includes Social Security and Medicare.
Of course, Trump has already admitted this in his budgets, even though he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid. (Trump has entirely dropped any pretense about seeking to cut Medicaid, which provides health insurance to people with low incomes.) In a recent interview, Trump also suggested that he intended to slash entitlements, though his phrasing was unclear, and it wasn’t obvious he understood the question. Later, he tried to walk this back after an outcry.