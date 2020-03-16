Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performs internet concert in honor of healthcare workers

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performed a special concert on Twitter to honor the healthcare workers risking their health to aid in the coronavirus threat facing the world.

“This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines,” he tweeted Monday, before playing the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. “Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope.”

He went on to explain that during “days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort.”

He then played his “song of comfort” Dvořák’s “Going Home.”

“Stay safe,” he told everyone.

See the videos below:

