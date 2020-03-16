Quantcast
Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performs internet concert in honor of healthcare workers

Published

1 min ago

on

Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma performed a special concert on Twitter to honor the healthcare workers risking their health to aid in the coronavirus threat facing the world.

“This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines,” he tweeted Monday, before playing the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. “Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope.”

He went on to explain that during “days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort.”

He then played his “song of comfort” Dvořák’s “Going Home.”

“Stay safe,” he told everyone.

See the videos below:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Atlanta’s international departure area undergoing cleaning after TSA officer tests positive for coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News' Blayne Alexander reported that a Transportation Security Administration officer working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was working in the international departures section of the airport, which is reportedly now shut down as airport officials disinfect it. In the meantime, the international arrivals area is being used for both arrivals and departures.

BREAKING: @ATLairport just confirmed to me a TSA agent has tested positive for #Coronavirus.

Breaking Banner

Pentagon leadership is ‘in a bubble’ to protect against coronavirus — Trump and Pence won’t

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The leadership of the Pentagon is being put in an isolated bubble of people to protect them from contracting the coronavirus, CNN.com reported Monday.

While a giant plastic bubble, made famous by Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, may sound like a genius invention, the high brass of the military is merely operating under a kind of pre-selected isolation.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist are being "physically separated" beginning Monday to ensure top military doesn't become ill when they're needed most.

2020 Election

Panicked Mitch McConnell begging federal judges to retire before election as Trump’s 2020 prospects dim

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

On Monday, the Courier-Journal reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately calling Republican-appointed federal judges and urging them to retire, or take senior status, before rather than after the 2020 presidential election.

"Yes, he has made calls," said one anonymous source close to the GOP leader.

It is unclear when McConnell started making this push, but it continues as President Donald Trump's re-election prospects look worse than they did a month ago. Media criticism of his handling of the pandemic, the ensuing economic collapse, and the greatly diminished chances that the Democratic primary will end in a brokered convention have all made Trump's path to a second term rockier.

