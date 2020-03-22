Quantcast
Connect with us

Fauci walking ‘fine line’ contradicting Trump’s misinformation over fear he’ll be sidelined by angry president: MSNBC guest

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has quickly become the most trustworthy member of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, is being put in a difficult position because the president keeps delivering misinformation during his press conferences and then the doctor is forced to contradict the president in order to protect the public, according to an MSNBC guest.

Appearing early Sunday morning, Business Insider’s John Haltiwanger told hosts Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is currently “walking a fine line” when he follows the president to the microphone and feels compelled to shoot down what the president just told the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the president’s continued claims that two drugs used in treating malaria could help slow the spread of the pandemic, despite evidence that the combination of the two could be deadly, Haltwanger stated that the conflicting statements from Trump and Fauci are a dangerous combination.

“It’s a scary time in the country,” the reporter explained. “And Fauci is walking a very fine line between trying to give the public scientific evidence based on, you know, actual research and not invoking the president’s anger and potentially being sidelined.”

“It wouldn’t be the first time we seen a top official pushed out or sidelined for angering the president if that did occur. Of course, we did not see signs that will happen,” he continued. “Fauci has come up and essentially say there is nothing wrong with hoping this will be an effective treatment, but we still need to do the research and make sure it’s safe. We don’t want people to waste their time taking something that isn’t ultimately effective.”

Haltiwanger later added that health officials he had spoken with hoped that the president would “stop talking” because he is feeding the public too much false information.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has sent stock markets into freefall and industries to the wall, however many firms enabling more private, online and tech-based living are emerging as potential winners.

As hundreds of millions of people worldwide are forced to stay in their homes and not travel abroad, the businesses that are helping them to adapt could lead to long-term changes in the economy.

"I think certain aspects of work and organising will change for good through the current situation," said Sally Maitlis, a professor of organisational behaviour at Oxford University's Said Business School.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Crude reality: price crash means oil firms must slash spending

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Confronted with a dizzying drop in prices, oil firms face a real challenge as they try to cut investment spending in order to survive a coronavirus-induced collapse in demand coupled with a Russia-Saudi Arabia price war.

Investment in oil exploration and production was set to hit just over half a trillion dollars this year according to the French research body IFPEN, as firms sought to maintain and expand output.

But the emergence of the coronavirus, which has seen nations across the world confine citizens at home and shutter businesses to slow its spread, has upended all forecasts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Tens of thousands of people flocked to a cauldron with the Olympic flame in northeastern Japan over the weekend despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The flame arrived in Japan to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony on Friday as doubts grew over whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead on schedule as the deadly virus causes chaos around the world.

The pandemic has already shredded the global sports calendar, with top sports leagues suspended and major tournaments postponed.

More than 50,000 people on Saturday queued to watch the flame displayed at Sendai station in Miyagi, chosen as part of the "Recovery Olympics" to showcase the region's revival after the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image